KNOXVILLE — The No. 23 Tennessee women’s basketball team had five players score in double figures in a runaway 105-71 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. Rickea Jackson scored 15 points and Jordan Horston added 14 for the Lady Vols (4-4). Jillian Hollingshead and Tamari Key had 13 each and Karoline Striplin 10. Jackson and Horston both had five assists and joined Hollingshead with eight rebounds.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO