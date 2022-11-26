ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MySanAntonio

Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won one for the 76ers in 60 seconds. Embiid scored seven of his 30 points in the final minute, including go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left, and led Philadelphia past the Atlanta Hawks 104-101 in his return from a sprained left foot on Monday night.
Texans sticking with Kyle Allen despite ugly loss to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith dodged questions last week about who would be the Texans' starting quarterback moving forward. He shut the speculation down quickly Sunday. He’s sticking with Kyle Allen, even after Allen struggled in an ugly 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa expressed mild concern this week about not wanting the Miami Dolphins’ bye to interrupt the momentum they had built during a recent winning streak. Some bye-week rust showed in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with errant throws and drops, especially early....
