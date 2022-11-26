Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Charge breaks 3-game losing streak, Sharife Cooper with 34 points
The Cleveland Charge hosted Sioux Falls Skyforce at Wolstein Center, Tuesday night. Sharife Cooper was the leading scorer of the night. Cooper had 34 points and an all-time high of 12 assists.
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun craves second shot at idol Nikola Jokic
There is a belief that people should not meet their heroes, and Houston’s Alperen Sengun found out why Monday night.
WVNews
Pickett making steady if not flashy progress for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett is not going to blow opponents away with arm strength. Or speed. Or stature. Or flawless decision-making. Or a quick release.
Comments / 0