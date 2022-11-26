ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins wins 31-28 in overtime to reach state semis, Stratford doubles up Tattnall

By Micah Johnston
 3 days ago

The Warner Robins Demons continued their torrid run through the playoffs Friday night, beating the Creekside Seminoles 31-28 in Fairburn on a walk-off field goal in overtime.

The ball nearly sailed high over quarterback Isaiah Canyon’s head, but he snagged it and held it for senior kicker Daniel Barber. The ball hurled through the uprights off Barber’s foot to give Warner Robins the win, and the Demons stormed the field.

“Daniel came in of course and saved the game for us, Isaiah had a heck of a hold on that snap,” said Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook. “We got the win, and I just thank God for it.”

The Demons played a gutsy game, never going down against a tough Seminoles team that had chances to take a big lead early. Star Vic Burley played a huge role, catching a touchdown pass while dominating on defense and even blocking a punt for a score.

“It’s unbelievable man, I can’t put it into words what (Burley) brings off the field, not only on the field,” Westbrook said. “He blocks a kick, scores a touchdown, gets sacks, man, he does it all. That’s Vic Burley for us.”

The thrilling win gave the Demons their eighth straight victory spanning back to the regular season and sends them to the state semifinals as they look for another state championship.

“We just gotta get back to work, and get on the drawing board, and play another hard football game,” Westbrook said. “We just gotta get ready for them and go back to work… enjoy this for the moment, but go back to work tomorrow.”

Explosive plays and momentum shifts

Momentum shifts were the name of the game in the first half. A Creekside pick six on Warner Robins’s second play from scrimmage gave the Seminoles an early lead, and a big kickoff return set them up to retake the lead after the Demons tied it.

Warner Robins had impact plays in the form of a 95-yard pick six, a touchdown catch from Burley and a 69-yard touchdown pass with just over 30 seconds left in the half. The latter tied the game at 21 and flipped the momentum going into the break.

Warner Robins only had 21 offensive plays in the first half, but recovered well after the pick-six to open the game. Burley led the defense and scored on offense for the Demons, while the Creekside offense was carried by star wide receiver Krishon Lett.

The explosive plays continued in the second half when Burley made his presence known again, blocking a punt and returning it for a Demons touchdown. A turnover on downs inside the 10-yard line by Creekside put the finishing touches on a great third quarter for Warner Robins.

The fourth quarter saw the script change, though, as a fake punt from Creekside ended in a game-tying touchdown pass to Lett, who continued to dominate in the second half.

Both teams traded punts for the rest of the quarter, but Creekside had a chance to take the lead late with about three minutes to play. With the game on the line, Warner Robins defender Rasean Dinkins stole an interception on an underthrown pass to Lett to stop the Seminoles.

Both teams traded one more scoreless drive before the game headed to overtime tied at 28.

The Demons forced a turnover on downs on Creekside’s possession to start overtime, and the rest was history. Warner Robins set the ball up in the middle, and senior kicker Daniel Barber drove the ball right through to send the Demons to the semifinals, 31-28.

Warner Robins’ Cam Flowers (6) heads to the end zone for a touchdown after hauling in a deep pass during the Demons’ 31-28 overtime win at Creekside Friday night. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph
Tattnall sophomore wide receiver Ty Hunnicutt (10) tries to stiff arm Stratford linebacker Brooks Garner (18) in Friday night’s GIAA Class AAAA semifinal. Mark Powell/Special to The Telegraph

Other scores

Gainesville 49, Houston County 35

St. Francis 37, Bleckley County 21

Stratford 55, Tattnall 28

John Milledge 49, Valwood 14

CFCA 43, Gatewood 14

