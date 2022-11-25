Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
UT Tyler Releases a Clinical Research Website
New Clinical Research Website Will Provide More Opportunities for East Texans. TYLER (November 28, 2022) – The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) is releasing a new clinical research website, featuring information for those who want to learn more about clinical trials and opportunities to participate. There are a variety of benefits to engaging in clinical trials, such as contributing to medical breakthroughs or gaining access to the newest research treatments. Clinical trials are free to the participant, making them a great opportunity for people to receive medical services with no out-of-pocket costs.
Gilmer Mirror
Stephen F. Austin State University moves to join the University of Texas System
“Stephen F. Austin State University moves to join the University of Texas System” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Gilmer Mirror
CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW
NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Gilmer Mirror
Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Bowie County ATM Burglaries
TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Marvin Charles Collins, 33; Aqunis Marquis Green, 23; and Antonio Thomas Foster, 21; each pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022, to conspiracy to commit bank theft. Today, Collins was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789; Green was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $70,324; and Foster was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. The sentencing hearings were held in front of U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.
Comments / 0