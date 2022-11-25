TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Marvin Charles Collins, 33; Aqunis Marquis Green, 23; and Antonio Thomas Foster, 21; each pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022, to conspiracy to commit bank theft. Today, Collins was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789; Green was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $70,324; and Foster was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. The sentencing hearings were held in front of U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO