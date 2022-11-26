Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
wbrc.com
AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday. LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas...
auburntigers.com
Anderson earns All-SEC, three Tigers on All-Freshman team for Auburn Volleyball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball's regular season came to a close on Saturday but the recognition the hard word head coach Brent Crouch and his team put into the campaign is far from over. Following brilliant rookie campaigns, Akasha Anderson, Kendal Kemp and Madison Scheer have each been named to the SEC All-Freshman team the conference announced Sunday. Anderson was also tabbed for All-SEC Honors.
Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama
The Tigers were able to run, but Alabama capitalized on turnovers and explosive plays en route to the 49-27 victory in the Iron Bowl.
COMMENTARY: Cadillac Williams will forever be beloved for what he has done as head coach
There's no way to repay Cadillac Williams for what he has given the Auburn family these last four weeks.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react frustrated with Pete Golding’s play-calling versus Auburn
Bill O’Brien was not the coordinator Alabama fans wanted to be fired into the sun last week. The Crimson Tide supporters were pleased with his play-calling on offense, albeit a little too late, but they were pleased. Pete Golding, the Tide’s defensive coordinator, drew all the criticism against Auburn....
Alabama's Playoff Path Continues to Strengthen, Take Shape
The Crimson Tide still needs help to return to the College Football Playoff, but not very much heading into championship week.
auburntigers.com
'An ending for the ages': Punt Bama Punt, 50 years later
AUBURN, Ala. – If ESPN’s win probability and the internet had existed 50 years ago, it likely would have given Alabama a 99 percent chance of winning the 1972 Iron Bowl as the fourth quarter transpired. After all, No. 2 Alabama led Auburn 16-3, and time was running...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe
Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball selected to NCAA Tournament for second time in program history
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Auburn Volleyball's season is not done yet. The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history and the first time since 2010 on Sunday. Auburn will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to face the Creighton Bluejays on Friday, Dec. 2....
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall in regular-season finale
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball put up another valiant effort against Arkansas on Saturday evening but the Tigers weren't able to push the right buttons at the right times, falling to the Razorbacks, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-17). Much like Friday afternoon's affair, the first set featured a back-and-forth slugfest....
Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors
Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
Regardless of Records, Price of Alabama Tickets against Auburn Always High
The Iron Bowl is on the bucket list of a lot of college football fans, so even through the SEC West has already been decided it's still a tough ticket.
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl
Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
auburntigers.com
Tigers drop first of two matches to Razorbacks
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn dialed up nine blocks and Jackie Barrett notched her tenth double-double of the season but the Tigers weren't able to keep pace with Arkansas falling, 0-3 (18-25, 10-25, 23-25). The Orange and Blue hung with the Razorbacks for the opening parts of the first set....
Auburn Tigers ‘in discussion’ with Hugh Freeze to become head coach, contract talks underway
The Auburn Tigers are reportedly engaged in negotiations with Liberty Flames coach Hugh Freeze on a deal that would bring
auburntigers.com
Tigers drop shootout to No. 5 Indiana
LAS VEGAS – Auburn had two players with 20-plus points, but No. 5 Indiana's offensive attack was too much as the Tigers fell to the Hoosiers 96-81 Friday night at The Mirage. The Tigers (3-2) scored more points than any Indiana opponent so far this season, but the Hoosiers...
WSFA
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
Comments / 0