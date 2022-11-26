ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

wbrc.com

AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday. LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
auburntigers.com

Anderson earns All-SEC, three Tigers on All-Freshman team for Auburn Volleyball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball's regular season came to a close on Saturday but the recognition the hard word head coach Brent Crouch and his team put into the campaign is far from over. Following brilliant rookie campaigns, Akasha Anderson, Kendal Kemp and Madison Scheer have each been named to the SEC All-Freshman team the conference announced Sunday. Anderson was also tabbed for All-SEC Honors.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

'An ending for the ages': Punt Bama Punt, 50 years later

AUBURN, Ala. – If ESPN’s win probability and the internet had existed 50 years ago, it likely would have given Alabama a 99 percent chance of winning the 1972 Iron Bowl as the fourth quarter transpired. After all, No. 2 Alabama led Auburn 16-3, and time was running...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe

Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers fall in regular-season finale

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball put up another valiant effort against Arkansas on Saturday evening but the Tigers weren't able to push the right buttons at the right times, falling to the Razorbacks, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-17). Much like Friday afternoon's affair, the first set featured a back-and-forth slugfest....
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors

Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl

Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers drop first of two matches to Razorbacks

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn dialed up nine blocks and Jackie Barrett notched her tenth double-double of the season but the Tigers weren't able to keep pace with Arkansas falling, 0-3 (18-25, 10-25, 23-25). The Orange and Blue hung with the Razorbacks for the opening parts of the first set....
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers drop shootout to No. 5 Indiana

LAS VEGAS – Auburn had two players with 20-plus points, but No. 5 Indiana's offensive attack was too much as the Tigers fell to the Hoosiers 96-81 Friday night at The Mirage. The Tigers (3-2) scored more points than any Indiana opponent so far this season, but the Hoosiers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WSFA

93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
TUSCALOOSA, AL

