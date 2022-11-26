Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO