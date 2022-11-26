Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
In a rematch with Jackson State, Southern is looking for more offense. A lot more.
Southern is grateful to get a second shot at Jackson State, which steamrolled many of its opponents en route to its first 11-0 record in school history. With the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on the line, the Jaguars would be grateful to face anyone. In this case, they'll get the...
Film review: What happened to LSU's defense in the loss to Texas A&M?
Perhaps you don’t want to think about this game anymore, and if that’s the case, we don’t blame you. After five straight wins put LSU in position to at least reach a New Year’s Six bowl and possibly reach the College Football Playoff, the Tigers got pushed around Saturday night in a way they had not been all year.
LSU coach Brian Kelly says his team has won with 'traits over talent' this season
LSU coach Brian Kelly did not walk into his first year as head coach and write “Southeastern Conference championship” on the board in the locker room. His focus always has been about building a standard. But the 9-3 Tigers managed to win the SEC West, despite a loss...
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Live: LSU coach Brian Kelly discusses his team's battle with Georgia in the SEC title game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will address the media at noon on Monday ahead of his team's game against Georgia in Saturday's SEC title game. This will be the place to follow as Kelly discusses the important topics ahead of the conference championship battle. LSU is coming off a disappointing...
Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Joshua Mickens, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, decommits from LSU Tigers; Ohio State Buckeyes looming?
The writing has been on the wall, but the first domino finally fell Monday. Lawrence Central (Indiana) four-star edge-rusher Joshua Mickens announced his decommitment from the LSU Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender, rated the nation's No. 57 overall prospect and No. 7 edge-rusher, is ...
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
Dominant start to postseason for West Feliciana; East Feliciana out in round two
With Thanksgiving weekend history, we are getting down to the final stages of the high school football playoffs. It is semifinal time Friday, and it is time to check back in with how local teams have fared in their quest for a state championship. East Feliciana saw an unfortunate end...
UL, Belgian university in Namur sign pact for student exchanges starting in '23
Lafayette and Louisiana officials signed off on agreements Tuesday that will help enable the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Namur in Belgium to create a student exchange between the two institutions. The agreement, which was signed in Belgium earlier this semester, will enable a UL student...
Student who put family first graduates from UAB with high distinguished honors
Gracemarie Cepero Lopez is resilient. Born and raised until about age 7 in Puerto Rico, Cepero Lopez attended a rural high school in Seale, Alabama, in Russell County. She grew up hearing how important education is from her parents, who have always worked hard — her mother as a physical therapy assistant and her father as a truck driver, sometimes gone for months.
