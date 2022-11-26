ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Film review: What happened to LSU's defense in the loss to Texas A&M?

Perhaps you don’t want to think about this game anymore, and if that’s the case, we don’t blame you. After five straight wins put LSU in position to at least reach a New Year’s Six bowl and possibly reach the College Football Playoff, the Tigers got pushed around Saturday night in a way they had not been all year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress

No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
theadvocate.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

Student who put family first graduates from UAB with high distinguished honors

Gracemarie Cepero Lopez is resilient. Born and raised until about age 7 in Puerto Rico, Cepero Lopez attended a rural high school in Seale, Alabama, in Russell County. She grew up hearing how important education is from her parents, who have always worked hard — her mother as a physical therapy assistant and her father as a truck driver, sometimes gone for months.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy