foxillinois.com
Champaign Boys and Girls Club new building opens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Kids who are a part of the Boys and Girls Club in Champaign got to see their new facility for the first time on Monday. The new facility is located at the Champaign Parks District new Martens Center. The facility includes multiple classrooms and learning areas, a gym with several activities for the kids to participate in, and more.
Space heater causes house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3:17 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire was in the 100 Block of Illinois Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene they said the home was a total loss. The fire occurred in a two-story wood-frame...
Dehumidifier starts house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12:38 p.m. on Saturday. The fire department says the fire was in the 3000 block of W. Williams Street. Once on the scene, firefighters reported moderate smoke coming from the home's front door. Fire crews...
Woman dies after shooting on Saturday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The woman who was shot on Saturday morning has died. The Decatur Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot on Saturday morning. When police responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street, they found Shakita S. Bond, 31, of...
Keeping your packages safe from 'porch pirates'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Cyber Monday has become one of the largest shopping days for consumers, especially since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The increase in online sales, means an increase in packages. Though sometimes, porch pirates steal those packages before the rightful owner is able to bring it safely inside. Fox Illinois spoke with the Urbana Police Department (UPD) on tips on how to make sure you get that package when it arrives on your doorstep.
Police: Man attempted to steal $1,400 worth of items from Home Depot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a retail theft. Police say at 2:30 p.m. on November 18, they were dispatched to Home Depot, located at 820 Bloomington Road in Champaign. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male had attempted to...
Firefighters respond to vacant apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a vacant six-unit apartment building in the 800 block of S. Mattis Ave. at 1:15 p.m. on Monday. Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire...
Police: U of I student arrested after shooting paintballs at passing vehicles
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested after shooting paintballs at people. The University of Illinois Police says Darriontez J. McMillion, 19, of Champaign, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday near Silver and Vawter streets, Urbana, for aggravated battery and on a city of Champaign warrant for failure to appear in court.
Police: 17-year-old charged as adult in homicide on Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Charges have been filed against a Champaign man following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street on November 4. Champaign Police were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries. Nizeri Carter, 18,...
Atlantic Coast Conference announces end of Big Ten/ACC Challenge
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Each year for the last 23 years, Illinois has faced off against an ACC opponent in men's and women's basketball, the week following Thanksgiving, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. This weeks game against the Syracuse Orange will be the final Challenge, for the time being for the Illinois men's basketball team. The women will take on Pittsburgh on the road.
Man accused of anti-gay attack found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man who was arrested after an alleged anti-gay attack that sent the victim to the hospital was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery.
