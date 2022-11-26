ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amber Alert marks 20 years in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Amber Alert Task Force commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the first America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert broadcast in Illinois. The first AMBER Alert in Illinois took place at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2002, in LaSalle, Illinois. Since the AMBER...
Prison policy allows more educational opportunities for inmates

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Corrections has introduced an educational program for inmates. The program is called the Comprehensive College Education in Prison Policy. Its goal is to educate inmates and reduce their chances of getting re-arrested for crimes. According to Nancy Negrete, a policy analyst...
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
Illinois Product Holiday Market returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is bringing the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to Downtown Springfield this year. The market will take place December 2-4 on Jackson Street along the “Y Block” north of the Governor’s Mansion. The holiday market will...
Illinois average gas price drop according to GasBuddy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The average gasoline prices in Illinois have fallen 19 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon according to GasBuddy. Prices in Illinois are 35.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
