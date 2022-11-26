Read full article on original website
Related
Qatar authorities confiscate Brazilian fans' flag after mistaking Pernmbuco state colors for banned LGBTQ rainbow colors
Two Brazilian women had their home state's flag thrown to the ground and stepped on after a man misinterpreted it for an LGBTQ pride flag outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place as World Cup fans were leaving the stadium following Saudi Arabia's miraculous 2-1...
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
The Jewish Press
Arab Fan Goes on Tirade, says Israeli Journalist ‘Not Welcome’ at World Cup in Qatar
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
French regulator called on to withdraw licence allowing CGTN to broadcast from London
France’s media regulator is under pressure to withdraw a licence that allows the Chinese state broadcaster to beam its programmes across Europe from a studio in west London. Ofcom revoked the organisation’s licence to transmit in the UK last year but the China Global Television Network (CGTN) was able to continue broadcasting following authorisation from the French authority.
China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy, and why China still enforces it, explained
China intends to eradicate the virus, but the Chinese are pushing back with mass protests over the rigid rules.
WegENT
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
791
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhance Your Sports Fan Experiencehttps://wegrynenterprises.com
Comments / 0