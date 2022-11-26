Walleye get 1st win on home ice with 6-3 victory over Fort Wayne

The Toledo Walleye scored early and often in a 6-3 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night at the Huntington Center for their first win on home ice this season.

Thomas Ebbing scored two first-period goals as the Walleye scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes and led 4-1 entering the second period.

Lukas Craggs and Trenton Bliss also scored in the opening period. Gordie Green and Joseph Nardi scored in the second period for Toledo.

Brandon Hawkins notched three assists in the game, and Green added two assists for a three-point night.

Fort Wayne's Benjamin Gagne scored in the first and Scott Allan and Blake Siebenaler scored third-period goals.

Toledo goaltender John Lethemon stopped 23 of Fort Wayne's 26 shots on net.

Fort Wayne goalie Rylan Parenteau was chased from the game after giving up four goals on the first nine Walleye shots.

Colton Point calmed things down a bit for the Komets with 20 saves on the next 22 Toledo shots.

The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Wayne.