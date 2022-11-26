ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

University Lab ends Arch Manning's high school football career, Isidore Newman's season

By Mike Swanson
The 5-star Texas Longhorns commit left late in the fourth quarter of Newman's lopsided loss

Arch Manning's storied high school football career ended Friday night at the hands of University Lab .

The five-star quarterback, heading to the Texas Longhorns next season, exited the game for Isidore Newman late in the fourth quarter with the Greenies way behind.

University Lab won 49-13 to move on to the semifinals of the Louisiana high school football playoffs.

It's been a senior year full of highlights for Manning, whose playing style is more like his grandpa , Archie Manning, than his uncles Peyton and Eli.

He's gotten it done with his arm and his legs throughout his senior season, starting with Game 1 .

But his high school career ends a couple of weeks short of a shot at the state championship, so as a football player his focus will shift to taking Texas to the College Football Playoff.

(Photo by Parker Waters)

