Fort Bragg, CA

kymkemp.com

Two Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Girl with ‘Good Samaritan’

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Engulfed in Flames South of Point Arena

Scanner traffic beginning around 8:44 p.m. indicated a vehicle had run off Ten Mile Road south of Point Arena and lit the fire. By 8:57, a first responder was on scene near the 29000 block of Ten Mile Road and reported the vehicle was fully involved and the fire spread to the vegetation but did not present an immediate wildland fire risk.
POINT ARENA, CA
KRON4 News

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving

Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
GARBERVILLE, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 Leaves Laytonville Woman Dead, Eureka Woman Injured. On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

lostcoastoutpost.com

‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community

After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
GARBERVILLE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Historical Society of Mendocino County seeks board members

MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/22 – The Historical Society of Mendocino County (HSMC) is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on its board of directors. This is a great opportunity for community members with an interest in local history to further HSMC’s mission of collecting, preserving and sharing the diverse history of Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Changing of the Guard

Peter Stern, a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, has added newly licensed acupuncturist, Sheila O’Toole, to his Garberville practice. Patients have been receiving holistic treatment from Peter Stern and his staff in the quaint, butter-yellow stucco building on the corner of Cedar Street and Pine Lane for the last twenty-two years. From physical ailments to anxiety to detox, Stern uses eastern medicine to provide whole-body treatment.
GARBERVILLE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County Public Health warns of long emergency room wait times due to flu season

MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/22 — Covid-19, influenza, and RSV are circulating at high rates around the country and flu season has arrived early on the North Coast, leading to significant increases in the numbers of infants and children visiting the emergency room. Mendocino County Public Health is warning residents that emergency rooms across the county are now experiencing long wait times for care, according to a press release issued Friday.

