mendofever.com
DMT, Heroin, Oxycodone, Meth, Long Guns: Two Ukiah Women Arrested After Investigators Find Stockpile
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/26/2022, a 37-year-old female resident of Ukiah reported that someone had broken into her unlocked...
mendofever.com
Unknown Subject Kicked In Door, Subject In Dumpster Refusing To Leave – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Girl with ‘Good Samaritan’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
mendofever.com
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
kymkemp.com
One Vehicle Hits House, One Lands in Creek After Head-On Collision North of Laytonville
Two vehicles collided head-on this evening north of Laytonville resulting in one vehicle veering into a creek adjacent to Highway 101 and the other hitting a house near the roadside. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate initial reports came in around 9:48 p.m. The...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Engulfed in Flames South of Point Arena
Scanner traffic beginning around 8:44 p.m. indicated a vehicle had run off Ten Mile Road south of Point Arena and lit the fire. By 8:57, a first responder was on scene near the 29000 block of Ten Mile Road and reported the vehicle was fully involved and the fire spread to the vegetation but did not present an immediate wildland fire risk.
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
Lake County News
Animal Care and Control offers special adoption event for dogs in need
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is offering several dogs at a discounted adoption rate this week. “We have quite a few dogs that have been here for 20+ days. These dogs have had little interest for adoption,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
Lake County News
Habematolel Pomo tribe donates to Northshore Fire; funds help with equipment, fire crew development
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Habematolel Pomo tribe of Upper Lake has made a substantial donation to increase the Northshore Fire Protection District’s ability to respond to fires. The tribe has donated $662,000 to Northshore Fire. The contribution is a part of the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake’s...
mendofever.com
Alonzo B. ‘Burl’ Kendall: ‘A Good Provider and a Calm and Caring Force’
MendoFever wants to provide a place for the community to honor those who have lived their lives and passed on. If you want to share the story of someone you love with the community, please send a photo and a written piece to matthewplafever@gmail.com. My father, Alonzo B. “Burl” Kendall...
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 Leaves Laytonville Woman Dead, Eureka Woman Injured. On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
mendofever.com
It’s the Holiday Season! Sign Up for Ukiah Valley’s Let It Glow House Lighting Competition
The following is a press release from the City of Ukiah:. Do you think your house has the best lights in Ukiah? Get into the spirit of the season and join the competition!. The Let It Glow Ukiah Valley House Lighting Competition is a fun way to light up the Ukiah Valley!
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
mendofever.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of Mendocino County’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
The Mendocino Voice
Historical Society of Mendocino County seeks board members
MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/22 – The Historical Society of Mendocino County (HSMC) is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on its board of directors. This is a great opportunity for community members with an interest in local history to further HSMC’s mission of collecting, preserving and sharing the diverse history of Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
Changing of the Guard
Peter Stern, a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, has added newly licensed acupuncturist, Sheila O’Toole, to his Garberville practice. Patients have been receiving holistic treatment from Peter Stern and his staff in the quaint, butter-yellow stucco building on the corner of Cedar Street and Pine Lane for the last twenty-two years. From physical ailments to anxiety to detox, Stern uses eastern medicine to provide whole-body treatment.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County Public Health warns of long emergency room wait times due to flu season
MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/22 — Covid-19, influenza, and RSV are circulating at high rates around the country and flu season has arrived early on the North Coast, leading to significant increases in the numbers of infants and children visiting the emergency room. Mendocino County Public Health is warning residents that emergency rooms across the county are now experiencing long wait times for care, according to a press release issued Friday.
