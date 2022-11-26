Read full article on original website
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
Hall’s Survivor Series 2022 Review
Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. It’s time for WarGames and no that still doesn’t feel right to say. We have a men’s and women’s version of the match here and that should make for a great core of the show. There are only five matches on the card but double WarGames is probably enough to carry things, especially with the Bloodline vs. Team Drew McIntyre as the likely headliner. Let’s get to it.
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– The main card is over, and now it’s time for the press conference. You can check out the livestream for tonight’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022 right here:
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo. * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto.
Paul Heyman Explains Sami Zayn’s Importance to The Bloodline, Kevin Owens’ Disloyalty
– Speaking at last night’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022, The Bloodline wise man Paul Heyman discussed Sami Zayn’s dynamic within the group. Below are some highlights:. Paul Heyman on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline: “The dichotomy that he has with...
Backstage Notes on WWE Survivor Series, More Press Conferences Planned
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, Hit Row was brought to Boston for the event, while they weren’t booked for the show. As noted, WWE streamed another live post-show press conference for the event....
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Juventud Guerrera Praises the Atmosphere in AEW
– During a recent Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, WWE and WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera discussed his brief stint in AEW last year. He also noted about doing some more work in AEW as well, however, that didn’t happen as he was hurt at the time. Juventud said...
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Brian Cage and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano. * The...
WWE News: Austin Theory Reacts To US Title Win At Survivor Series, Top 10 Matt Riddle Moments
– Austin Theory is now a two-time US Champion, and he reacted to his title win from Survivor Series after the show. Theory posted to his Twitter account as you can see below, and talked about his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive video:. “2x #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries”. – The...
Bianca Belair on the Pressure of Her Title Run, How WWE Feels Like NXT Now
– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews ahead of WWE Survivor Series, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her title run and how the main WWE roster feels more like NXT now. Below are some highlights:. Belair on being the second-longest reigning Raw...
Jai Vidal Signed A Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with LGBT in the Ring (via Fightful, Jai Vidal revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Vidal has been appearing as the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw, and has wrestled twice. Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact. Tommy Dreamer offered him the contract with the company.
Pantoja’s NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over Review
November 20th, 2022 | Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 7,102. This is the most excited/interested I’ve been in a show in Japan in a long time. I recently got back into Stardom and have been making my way through the 5 Star Grand Prix. Though I’m still not totally familiar with the entire roster, I’m already more invested in them than I am in a lot of NJPW guys.
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.26.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.26.2022 Review. Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis pinned Greg Sharpe & Jakob Austin Young in 5:51 (**¾) Juice Robinson pinned Jake Something in 10:44 (***¼) Jay White pinned Fred Rosser in 19:22 (***½) — If you’re on Twitter, give me...
Sami Zayn Dislikes The Idea of Ranking The Bloodline’s Members: ‘It’s a Unit’
Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to the Bloodline at last night’s WWE Survivor Series, and after the show he rejected the notion of ranking the Bloodline’s members by importance. Speaking during the post-show press conference, Zayn was asked if his securing the win for the team in WarGames made him the most important member of the group “not named Roman Reigns.” You can check out some highlights below:
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Results 11.26.22: Tag Team Title Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling aired its eleventh episode of the current season over the weekend, with a Tag Team Title match and more. You can see the results from the syndicated show below, per Cagematch.net. * Sahara Spars def. The Disciplinarian. * BK Rhythm & Glitch The Gamer...
