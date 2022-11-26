Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
Report: Roman Reigns ‘visibly upset’ backstage after WWE Survivor Series spot
Reigns was overheard saying he may have a ruptured ear drum.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
itrwrestling.com
“That Was Pure Entertainment” – Mandy Rose Reflects On Beloved Storyline With Otis
Towards the end of 2019, a romance storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose was featured on WWE television. The story continued to Wrestlemania 36, where Mandy Rose helped Otis score a victory over veteran Dolph Ziggler. The romantic angle was adored by WWE fans thanks to the undeniable on-screen chemistry...
PWMania
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. WWE Survivor Series War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match. Bianca...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
411mania.com
Mickie James Reveals Her Brother and Niece Have Died In An Accident
In a post on Twitter, Mickie James announced that she lost her brother and her niece in a car accident, with her sister-in-law in critical condition. Her niece was only sixteen. Another girl, fifteen, also died in the accident. James also told fans to send support to the other driver...
