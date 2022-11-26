ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

vvng.com

Lucerne Valley man, 32, arrested after pursuit in a stolen vehicle

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Lucerne Valley man was arrested after a pursuit and foot-bailing from the stolen vehicle, officials said. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 1:50 p.m., Deputy D. McCarter stopped a black Chevy Tahoe for California Vehicle Code violations. During a records check, it was discovered the license plate affixed to the vehicle belonged to a 2003 GMC.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcycle passenger killed in Palmdale area crash

PALMDALE – A female passenger on a motorcycle died Saturday morning when the bike collided with a vehicle in the Palmdale area, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:46 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Avenue O west of 130th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck

It's a devastating loss in one valley school district. Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10. Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe. Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD. The post PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes

A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
AZUSA, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
HESPERIA, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Riverside County Mother Shares Heartache of Losing Infant Son to RSV

A Riverside County mother said her infant son died from RSV despite all of her efforts to keep him safe from germs. From constant handwashing to limiting exposure to others, Jessica Myers and her military husband did all they could to protect their son William, who was born six weeks premature, from RSV. Myers said she was especially vigilant after her doctor warned about the dangers of RSV weeks before William contracted it.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
VICTORVILLE, CA

