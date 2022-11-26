Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday nightThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville hosting workshops for $1.9 million available in grantsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Home Partners rent to own program may be option to fend off institutional investorsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
vvng.com
Lucerne Valley man, 32, arrested after pursuit in a stolen vehicle
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Lucerne Valley man was arrested after a pursuit and foot-bailing from the stolen vehicle, officials said. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 1:50 p.m., Deputy D. McCarter stopped a black Chevy Tahoe for California Vehicle Code violations. During a records check, it was discovered the license plate affixed to the vehicle belonged to a 2003 GMC.
theavtimes.com
Motorcycle passenger killed in Palmdale area crash
PALMDALE – A female passenger on a motorcycle died Saturday morning when the bike collided with a vehicle in the Palmdale area, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:46 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Avenue O west of 130th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck
It's a devastating loss in one valley school district. Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10. Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe. Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD. The post PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
1 critical in 15 freeway crash in Hesperia Sunday morning; northbound reopens after 1 hour closure
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was critically injured in a crash on the 15 freeway in Hesperia Sunday. It happened at 3:51 am, on the northbound 15 freeway under the Ranchero Road overpass. San Bernardino County Fire located the two vehicles blocking the fast lane, both with major...
vvng.com
Two-car crash blocks La Mesa and Pacoima Roads in Victorville Saturday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-car crash partially blocked a Victorville road Saturday night. The crash was reported at 7:35 pm, November 26, 2022, at the intersection of Pacoima Road and La Mesa Road in Victorville. Victorville Police responded to the scene and located a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz in...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
Convicted DUI offender accused of killing dad, daughter in wreck arraigned
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County deputy and his daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges.
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
vvng.com
BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles. The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35...
2urbangirls.com
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in motorcyclist’s death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street...
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Mother Shares Heartache of Losing Infant Son to RSV
A Riverside County mother said her infant son died from RSV despite all of her efforts to keep him safe from germs. From constant handwashing to limiting exposure to others, Jessica Myers and her military husband did all they could to protect their son William, who was born six weeks premature, from RSV. Myers said she was especially vigilant after her doctor warned about the dangers of RSV weeks before William contracted it.
vvng.com
City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
