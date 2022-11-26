Read full article on original website
Vehicle believed to be involved in fatal Ocoee hit-and-run crash found, police say
OCOEE, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 35-year-old man in Ocoee on Friday has been found, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said Ryan Reginald McGluen was hit and killed on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community, around 3:30 a.m.
Orange County sheriff promotes autism decal program days after 5-year-old boy found dead in pond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office set out to remind residents Tuesday about its program that allows emergency responders to better assist people with autism. This announcement comes less than a week after a 5-year-old boy with autism was found dead in a pond near...
Man accused of pulling gun at DeLand high school football game arrested
DELAND, Fla. – A man accused of pulling a gun during a fight at a DeLand high school football game in September has been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayvion Barthel, 19, was arrested Monday night. The sheriff’s office said Barthel was wanted by DeLand Police...
Bicyclist, 69, struck, killed by car driven by 16-year-old in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
Caterer sued over food laced with marijuana at Longwood wedding, records show
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando caterer accused of being involved with food laced with marijuana at a Longwood wedding now faces a lawsuit from one of the wedding guests, according to court records filed Monday. Joycelyn Bryant, 31, catered the wedding back in February, which is where deputies...
Family asks for help finding 73-year-old man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a missing 73-year-old man is pleading for help finding him as the search in Osceola County enters its fourth day. The family of Herman McClenton joined Sheriff Marcos Lopez Monday afternoon at the sheriff’s office to ask for help. “You never...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on...
Florida woman, 76, killed in crash during test drive in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Davenport woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred in Winter Haven around 5:42 p.m.,...
Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A fireworks store in Melbourne went up in flames after a car slammed into the building Monday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Troopers said a SUV struck a Toyota along West New Haven Avenue at about 4:15 p.m., causing both vehicles to travel through an intersection and into the parking lot of the nearby Phantom Fireworks store.
Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport woman was arrested after she struck two deputies with her vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were responding to a call at the Max Pay Pawn Shop located at 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.
New video shows man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new video of 73-year-old Herman McClenton, who was last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving. The video shows McClenton walking near a tree-lined pond and and what appears to be an adjacent neighborhood. [TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after...
Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
Florida Foodie: Pizza Bruno’s owner brings some New Jersey flavors to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bruno Zacchini is best known in Orlando as the owner of Pizza Bruno, but he did not always have a love for pizza. “Pizza was always like an afterthought for me, especially in the restaurant world,” Zacchini said. “I didn’t like doing it. I’ll be honest, I didn’t have any joy of doing it or whatever.”
Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, FAA says
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that the RotorWay Exec 162-F helicopter went down south of Runway 9 at the airport in Brevard County around 12:30 p.m. with two people on board.
Remember these? Safety agency needs help with details of decades-old TV ads
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission normally puts out helpful safety information for the public. However, the agency now wants the public’s help with information. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game...
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
Orange County approves contract for Orlo Vista flood mitigation project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County took another step Tuesday toward fixing flooding in the Orlo Vista and West Side Manor neighborhoods. Commissioners unanimously approved a contract for the Orlo Vista Flood Mitigation Project Tuesday, weeks after the county said it asked for more money to cover construction costs.
‘It is hectic:’ Orlando International Airport deals with crowds as Thanksgiving travelers return
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a busy holiday weekend, Orlando International Airport remained crowded on Monday as Thanksgiving travelers returned home. Officials said 150,900 passengers were projected for Monday, which is the fourth busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving |...
🕹️ Win passes to Max Action Arena gaming attraction in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re an experienced gamer or newbie, Max Action Arena has a variety of activities that will get your mind going and foster teamwork. The new attraction, Max Action Arena at ICON Park in Orlando, located at 8441 International Drive, Suite 200, offers axe throwing, a full-scale escape room, seven adventure rooms and state-of-the-art Generation 3 Zero Latency virtual reality arena. It’s the only one of its kind in Florida.
Seniors at Salvation Army look forward to Angel Tree program
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you look at Tim Mack, you probably see a resemblance to Jolly Old Saint Nick, but at the Salvation Army, he’s known as the senior who steps in to help. “Being blessed is only half of it. The second half of it is knowing...
