Ocoee, FL

click orlando

Vehicle believed to be involved in fatal Ocoee hit-and-run crash found, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 35-year-old man in Ocoee on Friday has been found, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said Ryan Reginald McGluen was hit and killed on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community, around 3:30 a.m.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Man accused of pulling gun at DeLand high school football game arrested

DELAND, Fla. – A man accused of pulling a gun during a fight at a DeLand high school football game in September has been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayvion Barthel, 19, was arrested Monday night. The sheriff’s office said Barthel was wanted by DeLand Police...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A fireworks store in Melbourne went up in flames after a car slammed into the building Monday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Troopers said a SUV struck a Toyota along West New Haven Avenue at about 4:15 p.m., causing both vehicles to travel through an intersection and into the parking lot of the nearby Phantom Fireworks store.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

New video shows man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new video of 73-year-old Herman McClenton, who was last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving. The video shows McClenton walking near a tree-lined pond and and what appears to be an adjacent neighborhood. [TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida Foodie: Pizza Bruno’s owner brings some New Jersey flavors to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bruno Zacchini is best known in Orlando as the owner of Pizza Bruno, but he did not always have a love for pizza. “Pizza was always like an afterthought for me, especially in the restaurant world,” Zacchini said. “I didn’t like doing it. I’ll be honest, I didn’t have any joy of doing it or whatever.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, FAA says

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that the RotorWay Exec 162-F helicopter went down south of Runway 9 at the airport in Brevard County around 12:30 p.m. with two people on board.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Remember these? Safety agency needs help with details of decades-old TV ads

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission normally puts out helpful safety information for the public. However, the agency now wants the public’s help with information. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County approves contract for Orlo Vista flood mitigation project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County took another step Tuesday toward fixing flooding in the Orlo Vista and West Side Manor neighborhoods. Commissioners unanimously approved a contract for the Orlo Vista Flood Mitigation Project Tuesday, weeks after the county said it asked for more money to cover construction costs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🕹️ Win passes to Max Action Arena gaming attraction in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re an experienced gamer or newbie, Max Action Arena has a variety of activities that will get your mind going and foster teamwork. The new attraction, Max Action Arena at ICON Park in Orlando, located at 8441 International Drive, Suite 200, offers axe throwing, a full-scale escape room, seven adventure rooms and state-of-the-art Generation 3 Zero Latency virtual reality arena. It’s the only one of its kind in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Seniors at Salvation Army look forward to Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you look at Tim Mack, you probably see a resemblance to Jolly Old Saint Nick, but at the Salvation Army, he’s known as the senior who steps in to help. “Being blessed is only half of it. The second half of it is knowing...
ORLANDO, FL

