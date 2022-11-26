ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

'Mixed emotions': Woman charged in Vanessa Guillen's death pleads guilty to lesser charges, attorney says

HOUSTON — The woman charged in connection with the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom Tuesday. Guillen, who was from Houston, was killed, dismembered and burned by a fellow soldier in 2020. Cecily Aguilar was charged with helping her boyfriend, Fort Hood Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up the disturbing crime.
HOUSTON, TX
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
5 French bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Jersey Village police are asking the public for help identifying two people who broke into an apartment and stole five puppies. According to police, it happened on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments on Jones Road. Police said a child was home alone...
HOUSTON, TX
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
