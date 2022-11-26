Read full article on original website
'Mixed emotions': Woman charged in Vanessa Guillen's death pleads guilty to lesser charges, attorney says
HOUSTON — The woman charged in connection with the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom Tuesday. Guillen, who was from Houston, was killed, dismembered and burned by a fellow soldier in 2020. Cecily Aguilar was charged with helping her boyfriend, Fort Hood Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up the disturbing crime.
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Passenger shoots Uber driver after altercation in Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON — An Uber driver is recovering after being shot by a passenger, according to Houston police. The shooting happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. on Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway in Fifth Ward. We're told that the driver got into an altercation with a passenger after...
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houston
November 28, 2022 - According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a major accident in the 9600 block of the Southwest Freeway in Houston.
Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say
After cops found a man shot to death in a vacant home, his alleged killer was at the center of a 10-hour standoff last week and charged with multiple felonies.
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Darius Lamont Davis-Woodard, 22, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Flores.
3 domestic violence homicides in Harris County in 24 hours
In a 24 hour span, Harris County had three domestic violence homicides. FOX 26's Shelby Rose spoke to Maisa Colter, CEO of Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence, about the rising statistics in the county and ways to help victims.
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
Police looking for 2nd suspect in 18-year-old's murder outside after-hours night club in SW Houston
Police said the 18-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects has been arrested and charged. The other remains a mystery and is still out there.
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
5 French bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Jersey Village police are asking the public for help identifying two people who broke into an apartment and stole five puppies. According to police, it happened on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments on Jones Road. Police said a child was home alone...
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said Javian Paley, 28,...
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
