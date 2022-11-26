Read full article on original website
Video: Two Rescued From Rocks Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving Day
Video captured a Thanksgiving Day Coast Guard helicopter rescue near Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Southern California. The Coast Guard received a notification at about 10 a.m. Thursday that a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) distress signal was activated near Santa Cruz Island, off the southwestern Ventura County coast. A sailing vessel with two people aboard ran aground on rocks near the island.
Family Who Left Texas for Wyoming Reunited With Lost Dog 5 Years Later
A Galveston family who lost their dog in 2017 while preparing for Hurricane Irma and later moved nearly 1,000 miles away is reunited with their long-lost pet. Though Irma wasn't expected to be a direct hit, Alexis and Robert were preparing their home for a worst-case scenario. At some point during the prep, their dog Bolt slipped through a weak spot in the fence.
US Navy Member Who Helped Stop Colorado Gunman ‘Wanted to Save the Family I Found'
A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping prevent further harm during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last weekend said Sunday that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”. Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James made his first public comments...
State Leaders to Hold Hearing on Spike in Gas Prices
The California Energy Commission is set to hold a hearing on the spike in gas prices earlier this year, but oil companies won't be attending. Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom accused the oil companies of ripping off Californians when in late September and early October, gas averaged around $6.43 a gallon, about $2.60 more than the national average, and the oil companies were reporting record profits.
Judge Accepts Insanity Plea Deal for Florida Man in Face-Biting Murder Case
A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity...
Gov. Newsom Says He Won't Challenge President Biden in 2024
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has put the speculation about a White House bid in 2024 to rest. In an interview with Politico, Newsom said he would not challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024. Over the summer, Newsom visited the Bidens in Washington. His message today is...
