News Channel Nebraska
Three panhandle counties in winter storm warning until Tuesday afternoon
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The panhandle was the first to see the winter storm in Nebraska. Counties in the panhandle are in a weather advisory until 11 a.m. MT and some until 2 p.m. MT according to the National Weather Service. It was reported that a total of five to nine...
News Channel Nebraska
Storm system covers Kimball area in a winter wonderland
KIMBALL - Snowfall in the Kimball area wrapped up during the midday Tuesday from a storm system that moved through the region overnight. Paul Trambley, a meteorologist with News Channel Nebraska's partners at the WeatherEye Weather Center, said Tuesday afternoon was blustery with north winds causing blowing snow. "Around four...
WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour
A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
1011now.com
Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and are expected to continue until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather advisories issued across Nebraska
VALLEY, Neb. -- Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 83 are in a winter weather advisory heading into Tuesday. The winter weather is expected to start in the Panhandle late Monday night before drifting east and hitting much of the rest of the state. The far southwest appears to be the only part of Nebraska currently not projected to get hit with winter weather. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern third of Nebraska by early Tuesday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
High winds impacting travel, power lines
LINCOLN, Neb. -- While many worry about how much snow is going to fall, high winds have been making things treacherous for just about everyone in Nebraska, regardless of precipitation. Weather spotters near the capital city were reporting sustained winds as high as 35 mph and gusts as high as...
27 First News
Strong storm brewing this week – What to expect
(WKBN) – A powerful late fall storm is brewing this week in the middle of the country. This storm will produce severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley region to the mid-south part of the United States. Severe storms are possible with this storm. The highest risk for severe...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
FORECAST: Up to 18 inches of snow to hit some of Colorado's mountains
A storm system with the potential to blast some of Colorado's mountains with up to 18 inches of snow, and bring smaller totals to the urban corridor of the state is expected to hit on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A Winter Weather Watch will go into...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
WOWT
Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
Cool and cloudy this morning with northwest winds gusting up to 25mph. Winds die down this afternoon but we stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s. A few showers south of Omaha tonight, gusty winds will bring cooler conditions Sunday. New bird flu case in Nebraska commercial...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week
Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
knopnews2.com
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
