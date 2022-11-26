ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Storm system covers Kimball area in a winter wonderland

KIMBALL - Snowfall in the Kimball area wrapped up during the midday Tuesday from a storm system that moved through the region overnight. Paul Trambley, a meteorologist with News Channel Nebraska's partners at the WeatherEye Weather Center, said Tuesday afternoon was blustery with north winds causing blowing snow. "Around four...
KIMBALL, NE
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
COLORADO STATE
1011now.com

Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and are expected to continue until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather advisories issued across Nebraska

VALLEY, Neb. -- Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 83 are in a winter weather advisory heading into Tuesday. The winter weather is expected to start in the Panhandle late Monday night before drifting east and hitting much of the rest of the state. The far southwest appears to be the only part of Nebraska currently not projected to get hit with winter weather. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern third of Nebraska by early Tuesday afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

High winds impacting travel, power lines

LINCOLN, Neb. -- While many worry about how much snow is going to fall, high winds have been making things treacherous for just about everyone in Nebraska, regardless of precipitation. Weather spotters near the capital city were reporting sustained winds as high as 35 mph and gusts as high as...
LINCOLN, NE
27 First News

Strong storm brewing this week – What to expect

(WKBN) – A powerful late fall storm is brewing this week in the middle of the country. This storm will produce severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley region to the mid-south part of the United States. Severe storms are possible with this storm. The highest risk for severe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday

(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

Cool and cloudy this morning with northwest winds gusting up to 25mph. Winds die down this afternoon but we stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s. A few showers south of Omaha tonight, gusty winds will bring cooler conditions Sunday. New bird flu case in Nebraska commercial...
NEBRASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week

Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
knopnews2.com

Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bring Me The News

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
OutThere Colorado

'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
COLORADO STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Y95 Country

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY

