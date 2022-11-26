ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Coach Prime not losing focus of SWAC Championship, despite job offer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime confirmed he’s been offered a head coaching position at the University of Colorado, but he’s not letting that fact distract him or his team from the upcoming SWAC Championship. Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders was speaking during the “Thee Pregame...
JACKSON, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Winona Christian School soccer team will have a game with Yazoo County High School on November 28, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Central Mississippi Dance gears up for first-ever Nutcracker production

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Dance is gearing up for its first ever production of the Nutcracker. Those involved with the performance say there’s a couple of things that will separate their version from traditional Nutcracker shows. For one, the age of performers ranges from just 3 years...
RAYMOND, MS
iheart.com

Coach Prime is lit!!

Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
JACKSON, MS
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title

Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WJTV 12

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home. Jackson police arrested two […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
BRANDON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy