WLBT
A deeper dive into the economic impact of JSU football on the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re just a few days away from Jackson State University’s biggest game of the year - the SWAC Championship. Visit Jackson is projecting the game to bring in over $6,000,000 for the Capital City. That’s similar to the numbers we saw for JSU’s homecoming...
WLBT
Coach Prime not losing focus of SWAC Championship, despite job offer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime confirmed he’s been offered a head coaching position at the University of Colorado, but he’s not letting that fact distract him or his team from the upcoming SWAC Championship. Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders was speaking during the “Thee Pregame...
Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WLBT
Central Mississippi Dance gears up for first-ever Nutcracker production
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Dance is gearing up for its first ever production of the Nutcracker. Those involved with the performance say there’s a couple of things that will separate their version from traditional Nutcracker shows. For one, the age of performers ranges from just 3 years...
iheart.com
Coach Prime is lit!!
Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title
Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home. Jackson police arrested two […]
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
Jackson Free Press
Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
WLBT
Jackson retailers believe Black Friday event is becoming a thing of the past
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you think of Black Friday, many think of shoppers waiting in long lines and customers tripping over one another to get to the lowest-priced items. However, store owners say today that the hype has since died down due to changes in retail. “I don’t think...
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
WAPT
Jackson mother held toy drive Saturday in honor of her son's fight with cancer
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson mother held a toy drive Saturday to honor her son who died from a rare form of blood cancer. Lauren Robinson's son, Kentrick, died in 2016 at age 8 from lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. She created the DJKW Foundation in his...
WLBT
State ends talks to bring on operator for Jackson water system, official says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off talks with a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday. “While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made their...
WLBT
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
