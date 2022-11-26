ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Jay Leno reveals face, hand scars as he’s discharged from hospital burn unit

Jay Leno is on the mend. The former “Tonight Show” host, 72, was discharged from the hospital Monday, looking happy and healthy as he posed for a photo with staff from the Grossman Burn Center after recovering from “serious” burns. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage,” doctors shared in a press release. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all...
News Breaking LIVE

"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Page Six

Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber

Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
TheDailyBeast

Jay Leno Reportedly Grazes Cop Car While Arriving at Comedy Club for Comeback Show

Late night comedy star Jay Leno had a bit of a rocky entrance back into the spotlight on Sunday, reportedly grazing a cop car with his Tesla as he rolled up to the The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Leno was caught on video assessing the vehicles’ tires, before cops determined there was no damage done, brushing off the collision as “no big deal” while chatting up Leno and his wife. The comedian’s welcome return to the limelight comes two weeks after he was caught in a gas leak explosion while working underneath one of his vintage vehicles,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Page Six

Jay Leno in ‘good’ condition, will undergo second surgery to treat burns

Jay Leno’s doctor said the comedian is in “good” condition after sustaining third-degree burns in a freak accident over the weekend. Dr. Peter Grossman said in a press conference Wednesday that the former “Tonight Show” host already has undergone one surgery – a “grafting procedure” – and will undergo one more by the end of the week. “His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” Grossman shared, adding that he “did well” during the first surgery. “He is in good spirits today,” Grossman shared. The physician also shared that while residing at the Grossman Burn Center, the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host has been passing...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

593K+
Followers
67K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy