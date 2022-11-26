ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

WKRC

Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Start a new tradition this Christmas at 7 Hills Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Everyone should have a place to go for Christmas. 7 Hills Church would love for you and your family to join it for a multimedia illustrated message during one of its Christmas Eve experiences. There's something for the whole family; ages 0-6th grade enjoy their own Christmas...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Grant County woman loses 2 dogs to house fire

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – A Grant County woman is mourning the loss of not just her longtime home, but also her two beloved pets. Sissy Rosendo says her trailer home caught fire November 20 while she was hanging up curtains. She, her husband, and her daughter managed to...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bridge maintenance to begin on Carroll Cropper Bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Drivers in Kentucky can expect lane closures due to a maintenance project on the Carroll Cropper Bridge. The work on the I-275 bridge began in Boone County Monday, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The maintenance work is expected to last until Wednesday, November 30. Several...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

1 dead following Kennedy Heights crash

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a crash in Kennedy Heights early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Montgomery Road near Kennedy Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to a press release, a pickup truck was heading southwest when the driver lost control of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
FOREST PARK, OH

