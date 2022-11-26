Read full article on original website
WKRC
Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
WKRC
Start a new tradition this Christmas at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Everyone should have a place to go for Christmas. 7 Hills Church would love for you and your family to join it for a multimedia illustrated message during one of its Christmas Eve experiences. There's something for the whole family; ages 0-6th grade enjoy their own Christmas...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
WKRC
Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
WKRC
Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
WKRC
Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
WKRC
Grant County woman loses 2 dogs to house fire
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – A Grant County woman is mourning the loss of not just her longtime home, but also her two beloved pets. Sissy Rosendo says her trailer home caught fire November 20 while she was hanging up curtains. She, her husband, and her daughter managed to...
WKRC
Citizens have the chance to meet candidates for Cincinnati's next police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People have the chance to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa Davis is...
WKRC
Mass shootings draw attention to red flag laws, including in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Recent mass shootings are directing a lot of attention to mental health, and how effective red flag laws really are. Yet, it’s hard to judge how effective a law is, when it’s used relatively little. The only state in the Tri-State to have red flag...
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
Cincinnati tenants face eviction after new landlord says they owe thousands
Heirlooms of Cincinnati filed six eviction complaints in October and six more in November. Three residents owe $1,279 in back rent, according to the eviction filing in court records.
WKRC
Gas prices drop following holiday, could fall under $3 per gallon nationally by Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 41.1 cents per...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
WKRC
Bridge maintenance to begin on Carroll Cropper Bridge
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Drivers in Kentucky can expect lane closures due to a maintenance project on the Carroll Cropper Bridge. The work on the I-275 bridge began in Boone County Monday, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The maintenance work is expected to last until Wednesday, November 30. Several...
WKRC
Caught on camera: Police searching for people involved in shooting near Ziegler Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are searching for the people involved in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23. It happened near E 13th Street and Sycamore Street, by Ziegler Park in Over-The-Rhine. Authorities say multiple suspects shot at an unknown target. One round apparently went into a nearby building, striking...
WKRC
1 dead following Kennedy Heights crash
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a crash in Kennedy Heights early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Montgomery Road near Kennedy Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to a press release, a pickup truck was heading southwest when the driver lost control of...
WKRC
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
WKRC
Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
