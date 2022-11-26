ANDERSON, Calif. — Local officials, fire officials, and lumber officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Anderson's newest fire station: station 47. "This is the first facility of its kind for Shasta County Fire Department, and we look forward to enhancing our capabilities and service from this location," CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department Chief Sean O'Hara wrote in a press release on Monday. "Thanks to the support of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, Sierra Pacific Industries, the City of Anderson and many generations of Shasta County Firefighters...we are able to be here today."

ANDERSON, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO