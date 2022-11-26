ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Chicago magazine

The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn

For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons

Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries

New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MENDOTA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast

Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL

