After youth football team qualifies for national championship, parents try fundraising $35K
After the Aurora Gators youth football team won its regional final and qualified for the national championship in Florida, parents have started to fundraise the $35,000 they think will be needed for the trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
East St. Louis runs past Prairie Ridge for Illinois Class 6A championship
By Nathan Grimm | Photos by Ricky Slaughter CHAMPAIGN – It was a triple-option team that denied East St. Louis their 10th state championship title last November. On Saturday, the style was similar. The result was not. Illinois single-season rushing record holder Tyler Vasey and Prairie Ridge were ...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘He saved a lot of kids’: Glenn Patterson leaves a legacy of helping Rockford’s youth
ROCKFORD — Longtime teacher Glenn Patterson made it his mission each year to provide whatever extra help he could to a student in need. Maybe it was a child grappling with the death of a parent, or a pregnant teenager in need of support. “Glenn never would want anyone...
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
3 hurt, including cop, after fight over soccer game spills into street in Gold Coast
Five people are being questioned after a fight over a soccer game left three people hurt, including a Chicago police officer.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries
New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WGNtv.com
Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast
Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Rockford’s Stroll on State celebrates the start of the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holidays in the stateline. Saturday was the tenth year for the “Stroll on State” festival. Hundreds of people lined State Street for the parade Saturday afternoon, which included local groups, organizations and their pups handing out candy to kids and kids at heart. There were also 10 […]
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
First Gold Coin Donations Made at Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva, Batavia
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Salvation Army of Chicagoland has received its first gold coin donations into its iconic red kettles, with at least two valuable coins donated in the Chicago suburbs. According to officials, an anonymous donor dropped a 1-ounce American Buffalo coin, valued between $1,900...
cwbchicago.com
Charges filed in World Cup brawl that left 3 Chicago cops injured in the Gold Coast
Chicago — A woman and a man face felony charges, and two other men face misdemeanor charges in connection with a fight between fans of opposing soccer teams in the Gold Coast on Saturday that injured two Chicago police officers. Most of the accused are from the suburbs. Police...
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Poland-bound flight with 300 soldiers on board makes emergency landing at O'Hare
The soldiers were part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team and were heading to Poland to assist NATO troops.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
Outage caused by balloon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly […]
4, 6-year-old Illinois brothers die after falling into frozen pond
PALATINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of 4- and 6-year-old brothers after they fell into an icy retention pond on Wednesday. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Teghan Ivy, the boys’ mother. “I never imagined having to bury my kids at the same time.” Ivy said that the […]
