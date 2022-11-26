AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is officially underway, and it’s one of the deadliest times of the year on Texas roads. To remind Texans to drive safe and drive sober, TxDOT is launching a new campaign, which features a New Braunfels woman who grew up without her parents—all thanks to a drunk driver back in 1985.

