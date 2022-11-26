Read full article on original website
ERCOT discussing grid reliability and readiness for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas are holding a news conference today to update Texans on grid reliability and readiness for the upcoming winter months. They will discuss the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas’ (ERCOT) Seasonal Assessment of Resource...
Did You Know?: Santa Ana winds
Thanksgiving is over and Santa Claus is on the mind, but a different Santa also becomes active in the cooler months in Southern California: Santa Ana winds. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe explains how the winds happen in this latest "Did You Know?" segment.
New Braunfels woman featured in new TxDOT drunk driving awareness campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is officially underway, and it’s one of the deadliest times of the year on Texas roads. To remind Texans to drive safe and drive sober, TxDOT is launching a new campaign, which features a New Braunfels woman who grew up without her parents—all thanks to a drunk driver back in 1985.
Texas power grid is ready for winter, Public Utility Commission, ERCOT say
AUSTIN, Texas - With another cold front in the forecast the upcoming winter season is top of mind for many Texans. At a media briefing Tuesday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas chairman Peter Lake and new ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas provided an update on the state of the power grid that failed during 2021's deadly winter storms.
'RAWR!': Tyrannosaurus rex footprint discovered in remote Alaska national park
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A gargantuan footprint discovered in a remote Alaska national park on November 28 turned out to be a Tyrannosaurus rex footprint. The exciting finding is the first evidence that the once-terrifying beasts roamed the region, according to park rangers. "RAWR!" Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter...
The Issue Is: Expanding Texas's compassionate use program
After two expansions in 2019 and 2021, another expansion of Texas's compassionate use program for low-dose marijuana could be on the table for the 2023 legislative session, this time to include chronic pain. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski speaks with Morris Denton, who owns one of the few legal medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas.
Texas job growth expected to slow in 2023, report shows
DALLAS - Texas job growth is expected to slow down going into 2023, according to a forecast released this month by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. Economists say it is a good time to prepare for a potential recession, but the combination of soaring inflation with low unemployment is unprecedented, which makes forecasting the future difficult.
Former Virginia state trooper 'catfished' teen girl before murdering California family: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A former Virginia state trooper was killed in a shootout with deputies after he traveled across the country and allegedly killed the mother and grandparents of a teenage girl he "catfished" online, police said. According to California officials, the crime spree began shortly after 11 a.m. on...
Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim
A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida filed the class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania...
