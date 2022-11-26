Football now, friends forever: WSU defensive backs share special connection ahead of Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State defensive backs Armani Marsh and Sam Lockett have always been attached at the hip.

“We’ve known each other since way back,” Marsh said. “From playing in however many games, six to seven back-to-back games.”

Marsh and Lockett are both Spokane natives, playing their high school ball at Gonzaga Prep.

“We both played cornerback,” Marsh said. “He was on one side. I was on the other side. The best cornerback duo in the state.”

Marsh and Lockett helped lead the Bullpups to a state championship in 2015.

Now, the duo is looking to become Apple Cup champions at WSU.

“It’s something we dreamed about as kids, getting the opportunity to live out our dream and be able to play with each other, not only in high school, but at the college level,” Marsh said.

Lockett wasn’t always on WSU’s radar after high school.

Lockett bounced around from Utah State to City College of San Francisco trying to find the right fit.

Marsh pushed for the WSU coaching staff to take a look at Lockett.

“He was the main man,” Lockett said. “He drove me here, for sure.”

Lockett recorded a pair of interceptions in the Cougars 31-20 win over Arizona last week.

“At the end of the day Sam is the one who has been putting in the work for years,” Marsh said. “He really earned this spot and earned this opportunity.”

Marsh also recorded in interception against the Wildcats.

As Spokane natives, it’s a dream come true for Marsh and Lockett to play together in an Apple Cup.

“Way back then I don’t think we could’ve guessed something like this would be happening,” Marsh said.

Marsh is set to be honored during the senior day festivities on Saturday.

While this might be their last game together, Marsh and Lockett’s bond extends beyond a football field.

“Football brought us together but it’s way past football at this point,” Lockett said. “We’ve built a connection through life. Blood couldn’t make us any closer.”

