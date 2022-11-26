ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Apple Insider

Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
CNET

Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022

Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
New York Post

The best Apple iPhone deals this extended Cyber Monday: Amazon, more

Don’t cry because Cyber Monday is over, smile because the deals are still happening. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; you can still claim huge savings with extended Cyber Monday deals. We have a lot of suggestions for you this extended Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
The Verge

The best early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon you can get now

Black Friday is a not-so-distant memory, but Amazon still has some excellent early Cyber Monday deals on a variety of tech devices. We’ve rounded up a collection of all the best discounts you can still get on wireless headphones, 4K TVs, tablets, and more. If you’re looking for discounts...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Android Central

What is Amazon Outlet?

Amazon Outlet is an online store where Amazon sells overstocked products at cheap prices. From shoes to electronics, Amazon Outlet has plenty of overstocked goods in almost every category. Making the most of Amazon Outlet. Amazon Outlet is just a virtual outlet within Amazon, it's not a separate entity or...
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Elle

The Apple Watch Is On Sale for Over $300 Off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it’s actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. But, trust us—it’s well worth it. Turns out, now is the perfect time to consider getting the new device, since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, good news, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too.
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
Men's Health

Amazon Warehouse Sale 2022: How to Save Even More This Cyber Monday

LIKE EVERYONE with a smartphone and a credit card these days, we’re huge fans of Amazon. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s no surprise that it’s also the place to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what if I told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret secret for the best Amazon deals is called Amazon Warehouse, and it’s a game-changer if you like saving money. Here’s the low-down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
TechSpot

Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.

