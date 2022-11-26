ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach, Student-Athletes Talk Egg Bowl Victory

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNdez_0jNydC1I00

Here's everything Leach and select players said after Thursday night's win.

Mississippi State's defense held strong against Ole Miss on Thursday night, and the offense came back to claim the 24-22 victory over the Magnolia State rivals.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) finished the regular season with a third-place finish in the SEC West secured. The Rebels finished with the same record but sit in fourth place in the divisional standings.

Quarterback Will Rogers went 27-of-39 passing for 239 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and three fumbles. Running backs Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson were the top offensive players of the game, recording a combined 149 yards on the ground with Marks punching in the lone score.

Defensively, DeCamerion Richardson and Nathaniel Watson had 10 tackles each, while Emmanuel Forbes and Jett Johnson totaled nine. Randy Charlton broke up the late Ole Miss two-point conversion attempt to seal the deal for MSU.

Charlton described what he saw on the play in a postgame press conference.

"We practice the same play in practice 24/7," Charlton said. "Just stuck my hand out, tried to just hit the ball."

Mike Leach won his first Egg Bowl as Mississippi State's third-year head coach after falling to Lane Kiffin and his Rebs in both 2020 and 2021. The victory serves as one of the biggest moments in Leach's time with the Bulldogs, as he finally climbed over the hurdle. He met with members of Mississippi State's media after the game and explained his mentality throughout the matchup.

"I figure, you know, in my case and everybody else's, just go out and do the best you can," Leach said. "You know, your best is always enough, that's all you've got.

Hear everything Leach and his players -- including Rogers, Watson, Charlton and Johnson -- said after the game using the link below.

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

In keeping Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss wins in ways it may not be considering

OXFORD — Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory. Reports began to surface Saturday morning that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin would sign the restructured Ole Miss contract — the one that will bump his salary north of $9 million a year — and will not become the head coach at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The South Panola High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’

Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
tippahnews.com

Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy