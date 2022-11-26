Lorren Carl Hoffmann, age 93, passed away on November 22, 2022. Lorren was born on July 10, 1929 to the late Walter and Agnes (Thompson) Hoffmann, on the family farm in the town of Berry, WI. He married Lucille Evert on September 26, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marxville, WI and enjoyed 67 years of marriage prior to Lucille’s passing on August 2, 2021. They made their home in Cross Plains where they raised two daughters, Lois and Lynette. Lorren loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed reminiscing about the past, playing bingo and working on his farm. He was proud of playing the accordion and sharing his music with others.

