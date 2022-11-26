Read full article on original website
Robert P. Miller
STOUGHTON – Robert P. Miller, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Jan. 22, 1936, in Stoughton, the son of Paul and Lillian (Wethal) Miller. Robert graduated from Stoughton High School. He married Jean Nordness on July 16, 1966, at First Methodist Church in Stoughton and they shared 56 loving years together.
Robert J Bender
POYNETTE – Robert J. Bender, age 69, of Poynette, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1953, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the son of Robert Bender and Doris (Geddes) Wipperfurth. Bob was a 1971 graduate of Lodi High School. He was employed...
Janet Ruth Rudisill
Janet Ruth Rudisill, 84 of Mauston, passed away on November 24, 2022, at Fairview Nursing Home. Janet was born on Friday, September 13, 1938, to Marvin Hopper and Esther (Maxon) Hopper in Pine Island, MN. In 1957 Janet married Donald Rudisill in Mauston and went on to have two children,...
Lorren Carl Hoffmann
Lorren Carl Hoffmann, age 93, passed away on November 22, 2022. Lorren was born on July 10, 1929 to the late Walter and Agnes (Thompson) Hoffmann, on the family farm in the town of Berry, WI. He married Lucille Evert on September 26, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marxville, WI and enjoyed 67 years of marriage prior to Lucille’s passing on August 2, 2021. They made their home in Cross Plains where they raised two daughters, Lois and Lynette. Lorren loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed reminiscing about the past, playing bingo and working on his farm. He was proud of playing the accordion and sharing his music with others.
Monica Lynn “Monnie” “Mona” Moore
MAZOMANIE/BLACK EARTH – Monica “Monnie/Mona” Moore, age 65, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., from complications due to ALS. She was born on June 13, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Donald Cushman and Margaret Cushman (Schlough). Monica grew up...
Dorothy Julieann Molony
LODI – Dorothy J. Molony, age 98, of Lodi, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing. She was born in the Town of Dane on October 1, 1924, to the late John and Anna (Keller) Koch, the eldest of their six children. On October 16,...
Donnie Grass
Donald D. Grass, 68, of Lone Rock, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Richland Hospital after a two-and half-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 30, 1954, in Hazel Green the son of Arnold and Mazel (Woodard) Grass. Donnie was united in marriage to Jordean Davis on February 22, 2003. He worked as a janitor at Meriter Hospital in Madison and at an Alaskan Hospital. Donnie enjoyed playing cards, camping, and volunteering at local food pantries.
Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter
ARENA – Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter, age 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with a time of sharing to follow. A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Carroll “Bud” Tabaka
MADISON – Carroll M. “Bud” Tabaka, 92, of Madison, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022, at University Hospitals after a brief illness surrounded by his family. A private service is planned for a later date. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jeanette (Bruns) Tabaka; his...
Kathleen Patricia “Katie” Davis
Kathleen Patricia “Katie” Davis, age 89, of Juda, died peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Katie was born on October 21, 1933, in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Woodrow and Clara (Schneeberger) Kurtz. She grew up in Rock Grove, Illinois and graduated from Dakota High School in 1951.
Gerald Frances Pernot
MADISON- Gerald Francis Pernot, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1942, in Madison, to Anthony and Mildred Pernot. Gerald was a gentle person with a heart of gold. He took care of his parents, his brother, Vaughn, and sister, Donna before they passed away. Gerald was a very good bowler who loved to tinker with cars.
Jeanette A. Bevan
Jeanette A. Bevan, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral services will be at Noon, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Lima Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
LaVern Wesley Stoker
LaVern Wesley “Vern” Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as “Boone”.
Lawrence Gunnelson
Lawrence Gunnelson, 95, of Cambridge, Wisconsin passed away on November 24, 2022, at Reena Memory Care of Fort Atkinson, WI. Lawrence was born on August 16, 1927, to Lawrence and Edna (Strohbusch) Gunnelson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1945 and was proud to have been the oldest attendee of the alumni banquet the last 2 years. Larry farmed most of his life with corn and soybeans, dairy cows in the earlier days and hogs in the 1970s into the early 1990s. In 1960, his father purchased a John Deere dealership in Stoughton WI. He worked with his brother, Roger, at Gunnelson Implement until 1975.
Dale Eugene Hoag
Dale E. Hoag, age 84, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Pastor Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00.
WATCH: Holiday survival tips with happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan
MADISON, Wis. — Happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan from UW-Madison joins Live at Four to share some holiday survival tips. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Cannibal sandwich? No, thanks. Carpaccio and tartare? Yes, please.
Around the holidays, the cannibal sandwich story makes its annual round online. The Wisconsin delicacy that will make the average eater’s stomach churn just from the name alone is famous in our state, supposedly served in some households as a festive pre-dinner dish. Raw ground beef garnished with raw onion slices, salt and pepper sits atop rye bread. That’s it.
Earl Samuel McCullough
Earl Samuel McCullough, 94, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, November 21, 2022. Family and friends may visit at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Melby Funeral Home in Platteville. Earl’s memorial service will begin at Noon that same day with lunch served afterwards.
WATCH: Give back on this Giving Tuesday
Jen Davie from the Greater Madison Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals joins Live at Four to talk about Giving Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Nitty Gritty’s fire sparks appreciation of its storied history and late founder
The recent fire that temporarily closed the Nitty Gritty on North Frances Street brought the realization that few restaurants or bars have endured in Madison longer than the Gritty, which opened Oct. 3, 1968. For longtime Madisonians, it’s impossible to think about the Nitty Gritty without remembering, too, its colorful...
