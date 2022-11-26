ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

VCU’s Jamir Watkins establishes himself as prominent contributor

When VCU’s season came to an end in March 2021 unceremoniously as the Rams had to withdraw from the NCAA Tournament due to COVID protocols, the program entered the offseason chomping at the bit to get back on the court. For most of the returning players, they had to wait just a couple of months to have another game.
RICHMOND, VA
No. 6 Captains down women's basketball

Newport News, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's women's basketball team dropped an out-of-conference road game Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6-ranked Christopher Newport by a 96-28 score. Lynchburg got five points each from freshmen Kacey Kelly, Bree Spainhour, and Ashley Vandergrift, but the Hornets had trouble finding the basket all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Yorktown grad finishes standout college soccer career

Yorktown High School graduate Emily Talotta finished a standout career this fall for the Christopher Newport University women’s soccer team. As a senior fifth-year forward, Talotta started all 21 matches she played in for the Captains. She scored three goals, had four assists and took 34 shots, tying for the second most on the team.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Reports: Old Dominion running back Watson enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will be looking to replace one of the Sun Belt's top rushers in 2023, according to reports. The Athletic is reporting that Monarch running back Blake Watson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Watson has also retweeted and liked several tweets reporting on the subject, though he has not announced his intentions himself as of the publication of this article.
NORFOLK, VA
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Shipyard Suppliers: Businesses On The Peninsula Add Their Talents To The Shipbuilding Process

HAMPTON—At a media event prior to the keel-laying ceremony for the USS Enterprise (CVN-80) aircraft carrier, a chance meeting with representatives from the Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base Coalition (ACIBC) launched an idea for a series of articles about local businesses that supply materials to Newport News Shipbuilding for the construction of aircraft carriers and submarines. Who are they? What do they do? How can other local businesses benefit from their services?
HAMPTON, VA
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
VIRGINIA STATE
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of flight cancellations have been reported at airports as people head back home from Thanksgiving break. FlightAware reported over 2,000 cancellations and over 13,000 delays on Sunday alone. Despite chaos at the airports, passengers flying out of Richmond said that RIC was not as busy as they expected.
RICHMOND, VA
Ford recalling nearly 520,000 SUVs due to fire risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is urging owners of around 518,993 SUVs to take their vehicles back to the dealership to be inspected for cracked fuel injectors. According to a release on Ford’s website, some 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines may have cracked fuel injectors, which can cause […]
RICHMOND, VA
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
NORFOLK, VA
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
JAMESTOWN, VA

