Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy Says
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
midmajormadness.com
VCU’s Jamir Watkins establishes himself as prominent contributor
When VCU’s season came to an end in March 2021 unceremoniously as the Rams had to withdraw from the NCAA Tournament due to COVID protocols, the program entered the offseason chomping at the bit to get back on the court. For most of the returning players, they had to wait just a couple of months to have another game.
lynchburgsports.com
No. 6 Captains down women's basketball
Newport News, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's women's basketball team dropped an out-of-conference road game Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6-ranked Christopher Newport by a 96-28 score. Lynchburg got five points each from freshmen Kacey Kelly, Bree Spainhour, and Ashley Vandergrift, but the Hornets had trouble finding the basket all...
Inside Nova
Yorktown grad finishes standout college soccer career
Yorktown High School graduate Emily Talotta finished a standout career this fall for the Christopher Newport University women’s soccer team. As a senior fifth-year forward, Talotta started all 21 matches she played in for the Captains. She scored three goals, had four assists and took 34 shots, tying for the second most on the team.
WTKR
Reports: Old Dominion running back Watson enters transfer portal
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will be looking to replace one of the Sun Belt's top rushers in 2023, according to reports. The Athletic is reporting that Monarch running back Blake Watson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Watson has also retweeted and liked several tweets reporting on the subject, though he has not announced his intentions himself as of the publication of this article.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Dad whose daughter spent 100 days in the hospital is grateful for surprise
Chloe, 11, was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition at the age of eight. Since then, she’s had close to 30 surgical interventions and the family has had to live apart.
peninsulachronicle.com
Shipyard Suppliers: Businesses On The Peninsula Add Their Talents To The Shipbuilding Process
HAMPTON—At a media event prior to the keel-laying ceremony for the USS Enterprise (CVN-80) aircraft carrier, a chance meeting with representatives from the Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base Coalition (ACIBC) launched an idea for a series of articles about local businesses that supply materials to Newport News Shipbuilding for the construction of aircraft carriers and submarines. Who are they? What do they do? How can other local businesses benefit from their services?
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
Partly sunny and relatively mild to being the new week
Skies continue to clear behind the departing storm. Dry and mild conditions will be with us to begin the new week, with more rain coming on Wednesday.
NBC12
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
WHSV
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of flight cancellations have been reported at airports as people head back home from Thanksgiving break. FlightAware reported over 2,000 cancellations and over 13,000 delays on Sunday alone. Despite chaos at the airports, passengers flying out of Richmond said that RIC was not as busy as they expected.
Ford recalling nearly 520,000 SUVs due to fire risk
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is urging owners of around 518,993 SUVs to take their vehicles back to the dealership to be inspected for cracked fuel injectors. According to a release on Ford’s website, some 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines may have cracked fuel injectors, which can cause […]
Gun control debate renewed after two mass shootings in Virginia
The General Assembly will return to Richmond in the new year with a renewed focus on gun control after Virginia suffered two high-profile mass shootings in less than two weeks.
WDBJ7.com
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
14 people killed in crashes in Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend
Virginia State Police released preliminary data Tuesday, emphasizing that eight of the people who died in vehicles were not wearing a seatbelt.
WAVY News 10
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity
JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
Henrico mansion has new owners; couple spends $3 million on West End estate
The 18th-century Fairfield mansion was built in Hanover County and moved to Henrico in the late 1920s.
Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base
A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.
Comments / 0