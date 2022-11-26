TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has been ranked among the best college towns in the nation with one of the lowest costs of living for young people. In the midst of application season and as student living expenses reach more than $30,000 per year in some areas, WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst College Towns and Cities in America - and a few Kansas locations made the list.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO