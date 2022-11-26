Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
K-State football takes down KU in the Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football beat Kansas 47-27 in the 2022 Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown on Saturday night. The win punches the Wildcats’ ticket to the Big 12 Championship game. The Wildcats got off to a dominant start in the first quarter. Malik Knowles started the scoring...
WIBW
K-State football moves to No. 13 in AP rankings
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football has moved up two spots in the AP Poll following its 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday night. The Wildcats are now at the No. 13 spot in the country heading into their first postseason game, the Big 12 Championship against TCU. That...
WIBW
3A football: Holton falls to Andale in state title game
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton football’s dominant season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Andale in the 3A State Title game 28-0. The Wildcats have been on fire on offense all season, but were unable to get anything going against the Indians. The win marks Andale’s fourth...
WIBW
Ernest-Spencer wins “Coolest Thing” trophy for Terramac Crawler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What is the RT6 Terramac Crawler?. It’s the coolest thing in Kansas! The tractor won the annual tournament put on by the Kansas Chamber and Kansas Manufacturing Council to find the coolest thing built in Kansas. Ernest-Spencer President and owner Neal spencer says the tractor can carry heavy loads and turn on a dime. He says the machine’s versatility reflects the work put into making it.
WIBW
Topeka ranked among best college towns with low cost of living
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has been ranked among the best college towns in the nation with one of the lowest costs of living for young people. In the midst of application season and as student living expenses reach more than $30,000 per year in some areas, WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst College Towns and Cities in America - and a few Kansas locations made the list.
WIBW
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, she even spoke with her the Saturday she was last seen. McLaren and Allen were college roommates at Iowa Western back in 1997. She describes Allen as a sweet and loving person. “She really devoted her life to helping adults...
WIBW
Highland Park High School students hosting shoe fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are asking you for shoes. “We need to collect a minimum of 3,000 shoes, 3,000 pairs of shoes,” said Nicole Fraise, a Spanish teacher at Highland Park High School. Spanish 2 students at Highland Park high School are asking for...
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
WIBW
As flu starts early, Riley Co. warns of severe season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the flu season starts early, Riley County officials have warned that this season will be severe. The Riley Co. Health Dept. says on Monday, Nov. 28, that flu season has started earlier in 2022 than it has in the past 13 years. It said data so far indicates this season will be severe.
WIBW
Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were rescued from an Emporia elevator after they became trapped when it stalled. KVOE reports that three people were rescued from a local hotel elevator on Monday evening, Nov. 29, after it became stalled. The Emporia Fire Department indicated that it was called to...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: A.B.A.T.E of Kansas is a longtime supporter for Toys For Tots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 39th year in a row, A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosted their annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Ride Sunday. “We’ve done it for 39 years. It was started by our forefathers,” RC Harman of A.B.A.T.E of Kansas said. “We try to keep the tradition going and if we can, we try to get it to grow bigger and bigger every year.”
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
WIBW
School bus-car collision results in no injuries Monday morning in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a school bus-car collision early Monday in a south Topeka neighborhood, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood just northeast of S.W. 45th and...
WIBW
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff has released photos of the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office released photos of Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, the man wanted in connection to a missing Nebraska woman.
WIBW
Oklahoma man who led police chase with stolen fuel sentenced to prison
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man who led Emporia officials on a chase with stolen fuel has been sentenced to prison for the robbery of two banks. KVOE reports that Jerry Ray Brown, 45, the Oklahoma man who led local officials on a police chase about a year prior, has been sentenced to prison for bank robbery.
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
WIBW
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
WIBW
Sunflower Showdown traffic enforcement nets five arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Sunflower Showdown football game over the weekend, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol made five arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C - based out of Salina - says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Troopers flexed over to Riley County...
Comments / 0