Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche Game Postponed
This afternoon’s game between the Nashville Predators hosting the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The reason for the postponement was a water main break at Bridgestone Arena. From the NHL announcement “significantly impacted the event level of the arena,” sounds like there could be a larger impact. A decision on Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has been made and that game has been called off as well.
Searching Bad Contracts; Can Penguins Find Kapanen Trade?
The NHL trade market is different than it was one year ago. NHL GMs have overspent en masse, perhaps not expecting so much company and so few teams with the salary cap space to create soft landings for their overspending mistakes. Moving bad contracts and regrets now costs a first-round pick. It’s not fair, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins want to move Kasperi Kapanen, his value is no longer a first-round pick in return but includes a tethered first-rounder to facilitate the deal.
Yardbarker
3 Goalies Canadiens Should Target in 2025
This season, the Montreal Canadiens do not have a valid number-one goalie, which is fine because they don’t need one during a rebuild. They also don’t have prospects ready to jump into that role anytime soon. Frederik Dichow and Jakub Dobes could surprise people and be on the team by 2025, but that is wishful thinking at this point. By 2025, the Habs should be at least a playoff team if the rebuild goes correctly, but to be a contender, they will need a solid starting goaltender. Here is a look at three goalies that could be Montreal’s starters when they are ready for the big jump to Lord Stanley.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 28-YEAR-OLD DUCKS FORWARD
During last week's edition of the '32 Thoughts Podcast', Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in trading for Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. The biggest issue with the Maple Leafs trying to acquire Vatrano, as Friedman pointed out, was his cap hit and that...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes and Jakob Chychrun
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Michie: “There has been someone else who keeps getting linked to the Leafs and that is Jakob Chychrun....
FOX Sports
Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in home...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Kubalik Production Is Here to Stay
When Steve Yzerman added Dominik Kubalik during this past offseason, I don’t think many people expected this kind of production from him this early in the season. There were some who predicted him to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition, while others thought he could be a hidden gem for the Original Six franchise.
markerzone.com
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL
The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
markerzone.com
REF EMBARRASSES HIMSELF AFTER LEAVING A YOUTH GAME
This ref stormed off the ice after an apparent altercation, and in the process he bonked his face off the glass. This happened at a U12 game in Minnesota, and some folks even said the referee was drunk, but those claims have not been substantiated. Given his body language, though,...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA CALLS TODAY'S NHL 'YOUNG', 'DUMB', AND 'SENSITIVE'
Anyone who been watching hockey for more than a couple weeks is likely already aware of Jon Tortorella and his huge personality. Tortorella rarely holds back, speaking exactly what's on his mind, and often getting critical in the process. Torts was at it again Friday night while appearing on the NHL on TNT's pre-game show. He was asked about mistakes, and whether he has to give younger players longer leashes in order to truly evaluate their abilities. Tortorella gave one of his classic responses.
markerzone.com
NHL POSTPONES ANOTHER PREDATORS GAME DUE TO FLOODING (VIDEO)
After postponing Friday's game in Nashville between the Predators and the Avalanche, the NHL announced that tomorrow's game between the Preds and the Columbus Blue Jackets has also been postponed. The issue is a water main left various areas of Nashville's Bridgestone Arena flooded and subsequently damaged. The league has...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Blues 2
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's victory over St. Louis on Friday. Similar to their start against Boston on Monday, the Lightning came out of the gates very well versus the Blues. Unlike Monday's contest, the Lightning emerged from the opening period with a lead, one they never relinquished.
Comments / 0