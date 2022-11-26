ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Lakers Fall To Pacers On Andrew Nembhard Buzzer-Beater

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home on Monday night, hosting the Indiana Pacers looking to build off their back-to-back wins. It looked like it was gonna be another Laker win for most of the night. They couldn’t close it out, however, as Andrew Nembhard hit a 3 at the buzzer to secure a 116-115 victory for the Pacers.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For Showing ‘Togetherness’ In Incident With Spurs’ Zach Collins

The Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the San Antonio Spurs turned bloody on Saturday when Zach Collins elbowed Russell Westbrook in the third quarter, opening a big cut on the Lakers playmaker’s forehead. Collins might have hit Westbrook inadvertently, but the referees ruled the play was reckless enough...
Recap: LeBron James Gets Hot From 3 To Help Lakers Beat Spurs & Sweep Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers looked to end their road trip on a high note on Saturday when they took on the San Antonio Spurs in the second of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis was dominant in leading the Lakers to a victory over the Spurs on Friday night although he sat out this game due to a left calf contusion. It didn’t matter though as the Lakers were still able to earn the victory, beating the Spurs 143-138 to improve to 7-11 on the season.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Unsure Why He Received Technical After Being Elbowed By Spurs’ Zach Collins

The Los Angeles Lakers took part in another fiery game that involved a player’s ejection when they notched a 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs. A few days after Patrick Beverley got thrown out of the clash with the Phoenix Suns for shoving Deandre Ayton in the back, Spurs center Zach Collins received a flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Russell Westbrook on Saturday. Collins’ hit seemed unintentional as he was fooled by Westbrook’s pump fake and jumped up before striking the Lakers guard in the forehead on his way down.
Anthony Davis Believes Transition Defense & Rebounding Cost Lakers Game Vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers will look back on their game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers as one that got away. With Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook leading the scoring charge, the Lakers had things well in hand in the fourth quarter but got sloppy down the stretch, allowing for the Pacers to come back and steal the game on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
LeBron James Credits Pacers For Snatching Win From Lakers’ Hands; Breaks Down Final Play

The Indiana Pacers stunned the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday with Andrew Nembhard knocking down a game-winning buzzer-beater to leave Crypto.com Arena with a 116-115 victory. L.A. seemed to have the game under control for the majority of the night. The Purple and Gold led by as many as 17 points — in the fourth quarter, no less — before they collapsed in the last 10 minutes of the clash.
