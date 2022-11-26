Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs
In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.
lakersnation.com
Recap: Lakers Fall To Pacers On Andrew Nembhard Buzzer-Beater
The Los Angeles Lakers returned home on Monday night, hosting the Indiana Pacers looking to build off their back-to-back wins. It looked like it was gonna be another Laker win for most of the night. They couldn’t close it out, however, as Andrew Nembhard hit a 3 at the buzzer to secure a 116-115 victory for the Pacers.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For Showing ‘Togetherness’ In Incident With Spurs’ Zach Collins
The Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the San Antonio Spurs turned bloody on Saturday when Zach Collins elbowed Russell Westbrook in the third quarter, opening a big cut on the Lakers playmaker’s forehead. Collins might have hit Westbrook inadvertently, but the referees ruled the play was reckless enough...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Pacers Preview: Anthony Davis Expected To Return Against Potential Trade Targets Myles Turner & Buddy Hield
After sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in a back-to-back on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers now return home and look to continue that momentum on Monday night when they host the Indiana Pacers. While the Lakers are still without Patrick Beverley as he serves the final game of his...
lakersnation.com
Recap: LeBron James Gets Hot From 3 To Help Lakers Beat Spurs & Sweep Back-To-Back
The Los Angeles Lakers looked to end their road trip on a high note on Saturday when they took on the San Antonio Spurs in the second of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis was dominant in leading the Lakers to a victory over the Spurs on Friday night although he sat out this game due to a left calf contusion. It didn’t matter though as the Lakers were still able to earn the victory, beating the Spurs 143-138 to improve to 7-11 on the season.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Unsure Why He Received Technical After Being Elbowed By Spurs’ Zach Collins
The Los Angeles Lakers took part in another fiery game that involved a player’s ejection when they notched a 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs. A few days after Patrick Beverley got thrown out of the clash with the Phoenix Suns for shoving Deandre Ayton in the back, Spurs center Zach Collins received a flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Russell Westbrook on Saturday. Collins’ hit seemed unintentional as he was fooled by Westbrook’s pump fake and jumped up before striking the Lakers guard in the forehead on his way down.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Credits Russell Westbrook For Being Professional Through Trade Rumors
Since before the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hounded with potential trade rumors. In his first chance as a head coach in the NBA, Darvin Ham has had to navigate the constant rumblings, namely about the future of point guard Russell Westbrook. It can be extremely difficult...
lakersnation.com
Anthony Davis Believes Transition Defense & Rebounding Cost Lakers Game Vs. Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers will look back on their game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers as one that got away. With Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook leading the scoring charge, the Lakers had things well in hand in the fourth quarter but got sloppy down the stretch, allowing for the Pacers to come back and steal the game on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
US Marine vet chugs beer from prosthetic leg during Lakers game
U.S. Marine veteran Annika Hutsler was thrust into the spotlight on Monday night when she wowed Los Angeles Lakers fans with her beer chugging ability.
lakersnation.com
LeBron James Credits Pacers For Snatching Win From Lakers’ Hands; Breaks Down Final Play
The Indiana Pacers stunned the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday with Andrew Nembhard knocking down a game-winning buzzer-beater to leave Crypto.com Arena with a 116-115 victory. L.A. seemed to have the game under control for the majority of the night. The Purple and Gold led by as many as 17 points — in the fourth quarter, no less — before they collapsed in the last 10 minutes of the clash.
Comments / 0