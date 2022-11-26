ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Books to cozy up with as the cold weather rolls in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is the perfect time to cozy up inside with a good book. Halli Gomez from Park Road Books stopped by to share some great books, to get you in the mood - before the colder weather months roll in. According to the Park Road Books website, this is what each is about!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This is which type of Christmas tree will save you money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost of Christmas across the board has increased. Just about everything is more expensive, and that includes the star of the show: the Christmas tree. Whether you prefer your tree real or fake, money is being spent -- and a lot of it. According to Nielsen research commissioned by the nonprofit American Christmas Tree Association last holiday season, U.S. households spent $984 million buying 21.6 million real trees and a whopping $1.01 billion purchasing 12.9 million artificial ones.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Waltonwood the experience you deserve!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Science Sunday: Rain cloud in a cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Sunday morning’s rain, we’re going to make a rain cloud in a cup (or jar)! I do this experiment in schools a ton, so I like to use plastic cups so I can reuse them and to avoid breakage. Make sure...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Giving Tuesday: How to avoid donating to scammers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, might be Cyber Monday, but think twice about spending all your cash. You could help make a difference if you save some for Giving Tuesday. How do you know if your donation is going to the right place? Let's connect the dots. Giving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What businesses see as Cornelius grows

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy announces $500K grant for lineworker training at CPCC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced it has awarded a $500,000 grant for a new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. The 16-week program is expected to create a group of skilled lineworkers capable of filling the demand for workers in communities across North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy said the new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College will launch in the spring of 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
WCNC

Dry Pro partners with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help people in the QC!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Giving Tuesday" is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever way they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving. On Monday, Ron Weatherly, founder of Dry Pro and Tony Marciano President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission joined us to tell us more about their efforts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Busy Thanksgiving holiday week travel wrapping up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people packed their bags to travel for Thanksgiving weekend. As the holiday wraps up, you can expect to see more people on the roads and a busy airport. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation started in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon. According to an alert shared around 1 p.m., CMPD said a person was pronounced dead along Rachel Street in the Druid Hills South neighborhood. As of writing, initial details about what led up to the investigation were not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy