WCNC
Books to cozy up with as the cold weather rolls in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is the perfect time to cozy up inside with a good book. Halli Gomez from Park Road Books stopped by to share some great books, to get you in the mood - before the colder weather months roll in. According to the Park Road Books website, this is what each is about!
WCNC
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
WCNC
This is which type of Christmas tree will save you money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost of Christmas across the board has increased. Just about everything is more expensive, and that includes the star of the show: the Christmas tree. Whether you prefer your tree real or fake, money is being spent -- and a lot of it. According to Nielsen research commissioned by the nonprofit American Christmas Tree Association last holiday season, U.S. households spent $984 million buying 21.6 million real trees and a whopping $1.01 billion purchasing 12.9 million artificial ones.
WCNC
'Told I couldn't do it' | Charlotte woman overcomes discrimination to launch successful business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte spa owner, who says she "was told I couldn't do it," fought through discrimination to launch a successful business. Priti Patel says she faced discrimination in her industry when looking for work. She started her own business, Le Petit Spa, and reached higher levels of success than she ever imagined.
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions for rising rents pricing out artists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people are worried that Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find space to work, but one Queen City-based nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas. The problem is Charlotte's building boom means finding affordable space in the city is almost impossible....
WCNC
Waltonwood the experience you deserve!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
Book written by Charlotte area girl battling cancer turned into a song
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A year ago, Olivia Reardon was sitting around the kitchen table when her parents noticed her eye was swelling. "I had a mass about the size of a golf ball in my eye," the 10-year-old told WCNC Charlotte. It turned out to be stage 4 cancer.
WCNC
Science Sunday: Rain cloud in a cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Sunday morning’s rain, we’re going to make a rain cloud in a cup (or jar)! I do this experiment in schools a ton, so I like to use plastic cups so I can reuse them and to avoid breakage. Make sure...
Giving Tuesday: How to avoid donating to scammers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, might be Cyber Monday, but think twice about spending all your cash. You could help make a difference if you save some for Giving Tuesday. How do you know if your donation is going to the right place? Let's connect the dots. Giving...
What businesses see as Cornelius grows
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
Duke Energy announces $500K grant for lineworker training at CPCC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced it has awarded a $500,000 grant for a new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. The 16-week program is expected to create a group of skilled lineworkers capable of filling the demand for workers in communities across North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy said the new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College will launch in the spring of 2023.
Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
WCNC
Dry Pro partners with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help people in the QC!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Giving Tuesday" is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever way they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving. On Monday, Ron Weatherly, founder of Dry Pro and Tony Marciano President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission joined us to tell us more about their efforts.
WCNC
Christmas at the Library kicks off at Billy Graham Library
It includes a live nativity scene, a petting zoo, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Reservations are required, but admission and parking are both free.
Busy Thanksgiving holiday week travel wrapping up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people packed their bags to travel for Thanksgiving weekend. As the holiday wraps up, you can expect to see more people on the roads and a busy airport. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking...
Homicide investigation started in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon. According to an alert shared around 1 p.m., CMPD said a person was pronounced dead along Rachel Street in the Druid Hills South neighborhood. As of writing, initial details about what led up to the investigation were not known.
