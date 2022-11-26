ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Hickman Anytime Fitness welcomes members of closed Lincoln gyms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When the Anytime Fitness locations in Lincoln closed their doors last week, members were notified that they could transfer their membership to neighboring locations. The closest location to Lincoln is in Hickman. The owner there is now welcoming those with Anytime Fitness memberships to join...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Giving Tuesday means giving blood at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Giving Tuesday has a different meaning on the north side of UNL’s campus. The university paired up with the Red Cross to collect blood donations. The blood drive was open Tuesday until 4 p.m. at the Harper Dining Center off of 14th Street. Everyone...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Upcoming TADA Theater show will support Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The TADA Theatre is preparing to celebrate the holiday season with a special event next month that will benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln. “We’ve got a really fun holiday Christmas cabaret,” said Cris Rook, TADA’s associate and musical director. “It’s called ‘A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret.’ ”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

You can nominate a Lincoln nonprofit to receive $2,500 from Scheels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Giving Tuesday is here, and Scheels is giving everyone, even those without extra cash to donate today, a chance to help their favorite nonprofits. The sporting goods store says 12 nonprofits and charities nominated by the community will receive $2,500 each. By the end of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln YMCA seeks to raise $5,000 for Strong Kids campaign on Giving Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – We’ve seen Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now Giving Tuesday is here. Yhe YMCA of Lincoln is working out for those in need. Throughout the day, the Fallbrook, Copple, Cooper, and Northeast YMCA locations will be accepting donations for the “5K The Hard Way” challenge, an annual Giving Tuesday donation drive.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Submit your photos of winter storm in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Most of Nebraska is under a winter weather advisory on Tuesday. In parts of the Panhandle, up to 6 inches of snow is possible. Lincoln is likely to get less than an inch. If you have any photos from the storm, submit them below.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
SEWARD, NE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lincoln, NE

The city of Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and the seat of Lancaster County. Before it became a full-fledged city, Lincoln was called the village of Lancaster back in 1859. Despite being only the second largest city in Nebraska, Lincoln was picked as the capital of the state because...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
LINCOLN, NE

