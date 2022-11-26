Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Hickman Anytime Fitness welcomes members of closed Lincoln gyms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When the Anytime Fitness locations in Lincoln closed their doors last week, members were notified that they could transfer their membership to neighboring locations. The closest location to Lincoln is in Hickman. The owner there is now welcoming those with Anytime Fitness memberships to join...
1011now.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
klkntv.com
Giving Tuesday means giving blood at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Giving Tuesday has a different meaning on the north side of UNL’s campus. The university paired up with the Red Cross to collect blood donations. The blood drive was open Tuesday until 4 p.m. at the Harper Dining Center off of 14th Street. Everyone...
klkntv.com
Upcoming TADA Theater show will support Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The TADA Theatre is preparing to celebrate the holiday season with a special event next month that will benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln. “We’ve got a really fun holiday Christmas cabaret,” said Cris Rook, TADA’s associate and musical director. “It’s called ‘A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret.’ ”
klkntv.com
You can nominate a Lincoln nonprofit to receive $2,500 from Scheels
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Giving Tuesday is here, and Scheels is giving everyone, even those without extra cash to donate today, a chance to help their favorite nonprofits. The sporting goods store says 12 nonprofits and charities nominated by the community will receive $2,500 each. By the end of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares for winter driving as Nebraska gets a glimpse of snowy weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got a taste of winter weather on Tuesday, which led to a number of crashes across the state. Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies said they received calls all morning for vehicles sliding off the interstate and other highways. Truckers at...
klkntv.com
Lincoln YMCA seeks to raise $5,000 for Strong Kids campaign on Giving Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – We’ve seen Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now Giving Tuesday is here. Yhe YMCA of Lincoln is working out for those in need. Throughout the day, the Fallbrook, Copple, Cooper, and Northeast YMCA locations will be accepting donations for the “5K The Hard Way” challenge, an annual Giving Tuesday donation drive.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Starry Nights Tree Festival helps kickstart the Christmas spirit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s time for some to break out their Christmas decorations. Over the weekend, the Starry Nights Tree Festival took place at the Gateway Mall in Lincoln. There were 16 themed Christmas trees available for auction, with all of the...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
klkntv.com
Submit your photos of winter storm in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Most of Nebraska is under a winter weather advisory on Tuesday. In parts of the Panhandle, up to 6 inches of snow is possible. Lincoln is likely to get less than an inch. If you have any photos from the storm, submit them below.
klkntv.com
Lincoln shopper says Black Friday is for old people & takes a backseat to Cyber Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Over 166 million Americans were expected to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. During Black Friday Channel 8 spoke with dozens of shoppers who shared they enjoy the deals, but some said otherwise. Lincoln resident Elizabeth Ross said, “I’d say...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
klkntv.com
Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools partners with HUDL to livestream select winter sports
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Those wanting to watch winter high school sports, but may not be able to make it to the games, can now livestream them from home. Lincoln Public Schools announced Tuesday that it has partnered with HUDL to livestream select winter sports. Streaming schedules for all...
klkntv.com
Local church and grief center collaborate to collect donations for families experiencing loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those who have recently had loved ones pass away, the holiday season can be an emotional time. During a season that is meant to bring people together, these individuals can often feel alone. To ease that burden, First-Plymouth Church and the Mourning Hope Grief...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lincoln, NE
The city of Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska and the seat of Lancaster County. Before it became a full-fledged city, Lincoln was called the village of Lancaster back in 1859. Despite being only the second largest city in Nebraska, Lincoln was picked as the capital of the state because...
klkntv.com
What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
fox42kptm.com
UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
