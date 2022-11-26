Read full article on original website
Gerald L. Messer
Gerald L. Messer, 70, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per Gerald’s wishes, there will be no services. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Gerald was born on June 15, 1952 to Glenn & Maryanne...
Stephen L. “Drummer” Pederson
MONTICELLO, Wis. — Stephen L. “Drummer” Pederson, age 70 passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born on October 18, 1952, in Darlington, WI the son of Clifford and Arlene (Hendrickson) Pederson. Steve graduated from Monticello High School in 1971. On September 16, 1972, he was united in marriage to Patricia Benkert at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. Steve worked as a truck driver and owned and operated his dump truck since 1995. He also was an accomplished musician; he was the drummer for the band Country Four for many years. In addition to his music, he enjoyed motorcycles and ultralights.
Donnie Grass
Donald D. Grass, 68, of Lone Rock, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Richland Hospital after a two-and half-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 30, 1954, in Hazel Green the son of Arnold and Mazel (Woodard) Grass. Donnie was united in marriage to Jordean Davis on February 22, 2003. He worked as a janitor at Meriter Hospital in Madison and at an Alaskan Hospital. Donnie enjoyed playing cards, camping, and volunteering at local food pantries.
Todd F. Baker
Todd Frederick Baker, 65, of Platteville, passed away of natural causes unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 14, 2022. A man with a kind heart and a gentle soul, will be missed. Todd was born in Platteville, WI July 6, 1957, to Lee and Fredonia(Whitted) Baker. He graduated from...
Monica Lynn “Monnie” “Mona” Moore
MAZOMANIE/BLACK EARTH – Monica “Monnie/Mona” Moore, age 65, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., from complications due to ALS. She was born on June 13, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Donald Cushman and Margaret Cushman (Schlough). Monica grew up...
Jeanette A. Bevan
Jeanette A. Bevan, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral services will be at Noon, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Lima Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
JoAnn C. (Kvamme) Sherven
JoAnn C. (Kvamme) Sherven, age 78 passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 27, 1944 the daughter of Casper and Lola (Anderson) Kvamme. JoAnn graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962 and continued her education at Madison Business College. On December 9, 1967 she was united in marriage to Larry Sherven at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. JoAnn had worked at Federal Industries in Belleville for many years until retiring in 2008. She had served as president of the Oregon VFW Post #10272 Auxiliary. She enjoyed scrapbooking and golfing.
Earl Samuel McCullough
Earl Samuel McCullough, 94, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, November 21, 2022. Family and friends may visit at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Melby Funeral Home in Platteville. Earl’s memorial service will begin at Noon that same day with lunch served afterwards.
Kathleen Patricia “Katie” Davis
Kathleen Patricia “Katie” Davis, age 89, of Juda, died peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Katie was born on October 21, 1933, in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Woodrow and Clara (Schneeberger) Kurtz. She grew up in Rock Grove, Illinois and graduated from Dakota High School in 1951.
Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter
ARENA – Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter, age 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with a time of sharing to follow. A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Dorothy M. “Dot” Brown
Dorothy Brown passed away on Wed., Nov. 23rd at Sienna Meadows memory care in Oregon Wisconsin at 95 years of age. Dorothy “Dot” Collins Brown was born and raised in Long Beach and Pass Christian Mississippi. Dot met her husband of 68 years, Berkley, in Biloxi Mississippi when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. They married and moved back to Wisconsin to be near his family. Dot is preceded (by just 2 months) in death by her husband Berk, mother Maggie Collins, father Henry Collins, brothers Chester, Ray, Aubrey, Jim and sisters Ada, Onita, Jean and Evelyn. She is survived by her daughters Lori (Dave) Deegan, Terri (Gerry) DiNardo, and grandchildren Kelly Deegan, Eric (Caitlin) Deegan, Mike DiNardo and Kate (Greg) Buikema. Dot will be remembered for her ability to play and excel at almost any sport (especially tennis). She planned and directed many programs at her church but most of all she was happiest when fishing in the waters of Mississippi for speckled trout. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Sienna Meadows memory care, and Heartland Promedica Hospice. A private family service will be held in her memory.
Sharon R. Hunter
Sharon Hunter, age 81, of Monroe Wisconsin, lost her long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, November 25, 2022. Sharon was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1941, the daughter of Walter R. and Ruby (Johnson) Dill. Sharon attended the Pine Hill Country School and graduated from the Black River Falls High School in 1959. Sharon attended UW La Crosse and UW Stevens Point and graduated in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She student taught in the Sun Prairie school system and volunteered in the Waunakee school system. She then became a full-time educator with the Waunakee Community School system where she remained for 37 years until her retirement. After teaching for a few years, Sharon received her master’s degree in Primary Education from UW Madison.
