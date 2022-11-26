Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
TONY DEANGELO GETS DESTROYED BY OLIVER WAHLSTROM
During a late third period scrum in the Islanders' Saturday night rout of the Flyers, Tony DeAngelo picked a fight with Oliver Wahlstrom, and in hindsight that wasn't a good idea. Wahlstrom fed DeAngelo his lunch AND took his lunch money at the same time. Impressive display from the young...
markerzone.com
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL
The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER ANDREAS BORGMAN DELIVERS BRUTAL KNEE-ON-KNEE IN SHL (VIDEO)
There's a very good chance a suspension is coming. For now, we know former Toronto Maple Leaf and Tampa Bay Lightning member Andreas Borgman was given a five minute major for kneeing and booted from the SHL game between Frolunda and Linkoping Saturday. It's hard to see the hit as anything other than intentional. Perhaps the outcome was worse than he thought it would be, but that doesn't really change things. Borgman's hit on Linkoping's Broc Little will likely have Little sitting on the sideline for quite sometime. Here's video of the hit. It shows the immediate pain on Little's face following the contact.
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA CALLS TODAY'S NHL 'YOUNG', 'DUMB', AND 'SENSITIVE'
Anyone who been watching hockey for more than a couple weeks is likely already aware of Jon Tortorella and his huge personality. Tortorella rarely holds back, speaking exactly what's on his mind, and often getting critical in the process. Torts was at it again Friday night while appearing on the NHL on TNT's pre-game show. He was asked about mistakes, and whether he has to give younger players longer leashes in order to truly evaluate their abilities. Tortorella gave one of his classic responses.
markerzone.com
TIM STÜTZLE KNOCKS SIMON BENOIT WITH THE BUTT-END OF HIS STICK
Tim Stützle's reputation around the NHL does him no favors with the referees and opposing teams, and his actions on Friday afternoon showed more of the same. Simon Benoit made a physical play on the German striker, causing him to retaliate, taking a two-minute minor in the process. Some...
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
NFL fans roasted Zach Wilson over a brutally accurate Fox Sports graphic during Bears-Jets
The New York Jets made a switch at quarterback after last week’s ugly loss to the Patriots, benching former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and starting Mike White in Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. And you know what? That move was quickly proven to be a...
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA'S DEAN EVASON CALLS OUT MATT MURRAY AFTER NET DISLODGED THREE TIMES (VIDEO)
Dean Evason, head coach of the Minnesota Wild, is not too happy following his team's game Friday afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not only did his team lose 4-3, but the actions of Toronto's goaltender also got under Evason's skin. Three times during play, Toronto's net became dislodged after Murray hit it. While not necessarily uncommon, Murray has gained a reputation over the years as a goaltender who does this intentionally. Whether that's fair or not, is likely a matter of opinion. In Evason's opinion, it's definitely true.
Emotional Kayla Harrison takes first MMA loss on the chin, unwilling to make excuses: 'I lost in front of the whole world and it hurt'
When Kayla Harrison walked into a room full of reporters backstage at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in the early hours of Saturday morning, she hurt. It wasn’t just the physical toll of her shocking five-round main event loss to Larissa Pacheco (19-4) at 2022 PFL Championships, no. There was an emotional and mental struggle ongoing internally at the podium, but Harrison (15-1) stood tall – even when the tears dripped off her face.
markerzone.com
JACOB MACDONALD CRUSHES JOEL KIVIRANTA & FIGHTS LUKE GLENDENING IN RESPONSE
Another clean hit that results in a fight. Jacob MacDonald lit up Stars young forward Joel Kiviranta, and Luke Glendening took obvious exception. It is understandable that - when a younger teammate gets crushed - a veteran player jumps to his defense; it has happened pretty much forever in the sport.
2022 PFL Championships video: Dakota Ditcheva showcases brutal power with flattening knockout of Katherine Corogenes
Dakota Ditcheva is proving to be a good investment for the PFL. At the 2022 PFL Championships, Ditcheva (7-0) slugged opponent Katherine Corogenes (2-1) into unconsciousness with a brutal knockout at the 4:20 mark of Round 1. The flyweight fight took place at Hulu Theater in New York as part of the prelims.
WATCH: Pitt Lineman Repeatedly Slams Helmet Into His Face in Bizarre Moment
Pitt lineman Devin Danielson might need some aspirin and a glass of water after Pitt’s win over Miami on Saturday. He gave college football fans one of the most bizarre moments of the entire weekend. At one point late in the game, Danielson was clearly frustrated with something that...
“He has zero technical fouls in 15 seasons, that’s amazing” — Andrew Bogut astonished by unbelievable Mike Conley stat
In almost 1000 NBA games, Mike Conley was the ultimate professional and Andrew Bogut is putting the spotlight on that.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 28-YEAR-OLD DUCKS FORWARD
During last week's edition of the '32 Thoughts Podcast', Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in trading for Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. The biggest issue with the Maple Leafs trying to acquire Vatrano, as Friedman pointed out, was his cap hit and that...
markerzone.com
LEON DRAISAITL TROLLS JACOB TROUBA AFTER SCORING GAME-WINNING GOAL
As if the Rangers' collapse on Saturday afternoon wasn't bad enough, Leon Draisaitl took a direct jab at the Rangers' captain during the celebration. Heading to the bench after scoring the game-winner, he passed by Jacob Trouba and knocked his stick out of his hands rather aggressively. This stuff tends...
markerzone.com
JASON DICKINSON LEVELS HABS' JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY, WHO IS SLOW TO HIS FEET
When a player is drafted first overall, one tends to have a target on his back. Juraj Slafkovsky is no exception, and Jason Dickinson lined him up and dropped the hammer on the young Slovak in Friday's tilt. Slafkovsky was slow to get back to his feet, but he would...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT UNDRESSES CONOR GARLAND IN RARE FIGHT FOR BOTH
In this lightweight fight, Marchessault and Garland threw hands during Vancouver's beatdown of the Vegas Golden Knights. On their Reverse Retro night of all nights. Two guys who rarely fight dropped the gloves, and Marchessault ripped the Canuck's jersey off his back in the process. It is evident the Golden Knights' frustrations reached a boiling point.
markerzone.com
REF EMBARRASSES HIMSELF AFTER LEAVING A YOUTH GAME
This ref stormed off the ice after an apparent altercation, and in the process he bonked his face off the glass. This happened at a U12 game in Minnesota, and some folks even said the referee was drunk, but those claims have not been substantiated. Given his body language, though,...
