WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Bryant University bowling freshman Olivia Hillman was named the East Coast Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. Hillman compiled a 17.58 frame average, good for third in the ECC last week, to help the Bulldogs with a solid 6-2 record at the CSU Lady Eagles Invite. She finished sixth overall individually with a total pinfall of 913 and an average of 182.60, missing the All-Tournament Team by one pin. She helped her team secure a win in a roll-off on Saturday against the eventual tournament winner Coppin State by filling the frame in the anchor position. On Sunday, Olivia posted a baker average of 16.82 and helped her team secure two wins against Saint Anselm.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO