bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant ranked No. 12 in Mid-Major Poll

BOSTON -- The Bryant University men's basketball team moved up to No. 12 in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 announced on Monday afternoon. Off to their best seven-game start in DI program history, the Bulldogs (6-1) move up from No. 23 to No. 12 this week. It is the highest ranking for the Black and Gold in DI program history.
bryantbulldogs.com

Hillman named ECC Rookie of the Week

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Bryant University bowling freshman Olivia Hillman was named the East Coast Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. Hillman compiled a 17.58 frame average, good for third in the ECC last week, to help the Bulldogs with a solid 6-2 record at the CSU Lady Eagles Invite. She finished sixth overall individually with a total pinfall of 913 and an average of 182.60, missing the All-Tournament Team by one pin. She helped her team secure a win in a roll-off on Saturday against the eventual tournament winner Coppin State by filling the frame in the anchor position. On Sunday, Olivia posted a baker average of 16.82 and helped her team secure two wins against Saint Anselm.
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant wins fourth straight on Monday night at the Chace

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Antwan Walker and Earl Timberlake combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds as the Bryant University men's basketball team won its fourth-straight game, 98-44, on Monday night at the Chace Athletic Center. Bryant is off to a 6-1 start this season, it's best seven-game start in...
bryantbulldogs.com

Walker named America East Co-Player of the Week

BOSTON -- Bryant University men's basketball fifth year Antwan Walker was named the America East Co-Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. Walker earns the weekly honor after averaging a double-double of 15.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg in a 2-0 week for the Black and Gold. The Washington, D.C., native...
