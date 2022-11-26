Read full article on original website
Stephen L. “Drummer” Pederson
MONTICELLO, Wis. — Stephen L. “Drummer” Pederson, age 70 passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born on October 18, 1952, in Darlington, WI the son of Clifford and Arlene (Hendrickson) Pederson. Steve graduated from Monticello High School in 1971. On September 16, 1972, he was united in marriage to Patricia Benkert at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. Steve worked as a truck driver and owned and operated his dump truck since 1995. He also was an accomplished musician; he was the drummer for the band Country Four for many years. In addition to his music, he enjoyed motorcycles and ultralights.
Robert J Bender
POYNETTE – Robert J. Bender, age 69, of Poynette, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1953, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the son of Robert Bender and Doris (Geddes) Wipperfurth. Bob was a 1971 graduate of Lodi High School. He was employed...
Carroll “Bud” Tabaka
MADISON – Carroll M. “Bud” Tabaka, 92, of Madison, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022, at University Hospitals after a brief illness surrounded by his family. A private service is planned for a later date. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jeanette (Bruns) Tabaka; his...
Janet Ruth Rudisill
Janet Ruth Rudisill, 84 of Mauston, passed away on November 24, 2022, at Fairview Nursing Home. Janet was born on Friday, September 13, 1938, to Marvin Hopper and Esther (Maxon) Hopper in Pine Island, MN. In 1957 Janet married Donald Rudisill in Mauston and went on to have two children,...
Veronica F. Hoppe
LODI/WAUNAKEE – Veronica F. Hoppe, age 88, passed away after a long battle with dementia at Kindred Hearts in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin on Friday, November 25, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on September 17, 1934, in Coleman, Wisconsin, the daughter of Martin and Mary (Verb)...
Jeanette A. Bevan
Jeanette A. Bevan, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral services will be at Noon, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Lima Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Monica Lynn “Monnie” “Mona” Moore
MAZOMANIE/BLACK EARTH – Monica “Monnie/Mona” Moore, age 65, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., from complications due to ALS. She was born on June 13, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Donald Cushman and Margaret Cushman (Schlough). Monica grew up...
Todd F. Baker
Todd Frederick Baker, 65, of Platteville, passed away of natural causes unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 14, 2022. A man with a kind heart and a gentle soul, will be missed. Todd was born in Platteville, WI July 6, 1957, to Lee and Fredonia(Whitted) Baker. He graduated from...
Ruth M. Rand
Madison – Ruth M. Rand, age 95, passed away on November 19, 2022. A full obituary will appear at a late date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 5701 Odana Road. 608-274-1000. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Donnie Grass
Donald D. Grass, 68, of Lone Rock, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Richland Hospital after a two-and half-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 30, 1954, in Hazel Green the son of Arnold and Mazel (Woodard) Grass. Donnie was united in marriage to Jordean Davis on February 22, 2003. He worked as a janitor at Meriter Hospital in Madison and at an Alaskan Hospital. Donnie enjoyed playing cards, camping, and volunteering at local food pantries.
Dale Eugene Hoag
Dale E. Hoag, age 84, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Pastor Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00.
Robert P. Miller
STOUGHTON – Robert P. Miller, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Jan. 22, 1936, in Stoughton, the son of Paul and Lillian (Wethal) Miller. Robert graduated from Stoughton High School. He married Jean Nordness on July 16, 1966, at First Methodist Church in Stoughton and they shared 56 loving years together.
Lorren Carl Hoffmann
Lorren Carl Hoffmann, age 93, passed away on November 22, 2022. Lorren was born on July 10, 1929 to the late Walter and Agnes (Thompson) Hoffmann, on the family farm in the town of Berry, WI. He married Lucille Evert on September 26, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marxville, WI and enjoyed 67 years of marriage prior to Lucille’s passing on August 2, 2021. They made their home in Cross Plains where they raised two daughters, Lois and Lynette. Lorren loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed reminiscing about the past, playing bingo and working on his farm. He was proud of playing the accordion and sharing his music with others.
Lawrence Gunnelson
Lawrence Gunnelson, 95, of Cambridge, Wisconsin passed away on November 24, 2022, at Reena Memory Care of Fort Atkinson, WI. Lawrence was born on August 16, 1927, to Lawrence and Edna (Strohbusch) Gunnelson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1945 and was proud to have been the oldest attendee of the alumni banquet the last 2 years. Larry farmed most of his life with corn and soybeans, dairy cows in the earlier days and hogs in the 1970s into the early 1990s. In 1960, his father purchased a John Deere dealership in Stoughton WI. He worked with his brother, Roger, at Gunnelson Implement until 1975.
JoAnn C. (Kvamme) Sherven
JoAnn C. (Kvamme) Sherven, age 78 passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 27, 1944 the daughter of Casper and Lola (Anderson) Kvamme. JoAnn graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962 and continued her education at Madison Business College. On December 9, 1967 she was united in marriage to Larry Sherven at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. JoAnn had worked at Federal Industries in Belleville for many years until retiring in 2008. She had served as president of the Oregon VFW Post #10272 Auxiliary. She enjoyed scrapbooking and golfing.
Kathleen Patricia “Katie” Davis
Kathleen Patricia “Katie” Davis, age 89, of Juda, died peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Katie was born on October 21, 1933, in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Woodrow and Clara (Schneeberger) Kurtz. She grew up in Rock Grove, Illinois and graduated from Dakota High School in 1951.
Sharon R. Hunter
Sharon Hunter, age 81, of Monroe Wisconsin, lost her long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, November 25, 2022. Sharon was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1941, the daughter of Walter R. and Ruby (Johnson) Dill. Sharon attended the Pine Hill Country School and graduated from the Black River Falls High School in 1959. Sharon attended UW La Crosse and UW Stevens Point and graduated in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She student taught in the Sun Prairie school system and volunteered in the Waunakee school system. She then became a full-time educator with the Waunakee Community School system where she remained for 37 years until her retirement. After teaching for a few years, Sharon received her master’s degree in Primary Education from UW Madison.
Dorothy M. “Dot” Brown
Dorothy Brown passed away on Wed., Nov. 23rd at Sienna Meadows memory care in Oregon Wisconsin at 95 years of age. Dorothy “Dot” Collins Brown was born and raised in Long Beach and Pass Christian Mississippi. Dot met her husband of 68 years, Berkley, in Biloxi Mississippi when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. They married and moved back to Wisconsin to be near his family. Dot is preceded (by just 2 months) in death by her husband Berk, mother Maggie Collins, father Henry Collins, brothers Chester, Ray, Aubrey, Jim and sisters Ada, Onita, Jean and Evelyn. She is survived by her daughters Lori (Dave) Deegan, Terri (Gerry) DiNardo, and grandchildren Kelly Deegan, Eric (Caitlin) Deegan, Mike DiNardo and Kate (Greg) Buikema. Dot will be remembered for her ability to play and excel at almost any sport (especially tennis). She planned and directed many programs at her church but most of all she was happiest when fishing in the waters of Mississippi for speckled trout. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Sienna Meadows memory care, and Heartland Promedica Hospice. A private family service will be held in her memory.
Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter
ARENA – Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter, age 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with a time of sharing to follow. A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Dorothy Julieann Molony
LODI – Dorothy J. Molony, age 98, of Lodi, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing. She was born in the Town of Dane on October 1, 1924, to the late John and Anna (Keller) Koch, the eldest of their six children. On October 16,...
