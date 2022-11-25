Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersOgden, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant ranked No. 12 in Mid-Major Poll
BOSTON -- The Bryant University men's basketball team moved up to No. 12 in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 announced on Monday afternoon. Off to their best seven-game start in DI program history, the Bulldogs (6-1) move up from No. 23 to No. 12 this week. It is the highest ranking for the Black and Gold in DI program history.
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant wins fourth straight on Monday night at the Chace
SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Antwan Walker and Earl Timberlake combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds as the Bryant University men's basketball team won its fourth-straight game, 98-44, on Monday night at the Chace Athletic Center. Bryant is off to a 6-1 start this season, it's best seven-game start in...
bryantbulldogs.com
Hillman named ECC Rookie of the Week
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Bryant University bowling freshman Olivia Hillman was named the East Coast Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. Hillman compiled a 17.58 frame average, good for third in the ECC last week, to help the Bulldogs with a solid 6-2 record at the CSU Lady Eagles Invite. She finished sixth overall individually with a total pinfall of 913 and an average of 182.60, missing the All-Tournament Team by one pin. She helped her team secure a win in a roll-off on Saturday against the eventual tournament winner Coppin State by filling the frame in the anchor position. On Sunday, Olivia posted a baker average of 16.82 and helped her team secure two wins against Saint Anselm.
bryantbulldogs.com
Walker named America East Co-Player of the Week
BOSTON -- Bryant University men's basketball fifth year Antwan Walker was named the America East Co-Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. Walker earns the weekly honor after averaging a double-double of 15.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg in a 2-0 week for the Black and Gold. The Washington, D.C., native...
‘I don’t know what ‘backdoored’ means’: Kyle Whittingham defends Pac-12 title game appearance
No. 12 Utes take on No. 4 USC Friday night in Las Vegas with Pac-12 championship on the line. The defending Pac-12 champs aim to knock off the Trojans for the second time this season, but know it won’t be easy.
Utah football gets commitment from one of the top offensive tackles in the country
Caleb Lomu, an offensive tackle from Arizona, announced his commitment to the Utah football program on Sunday via Twitter.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
espn700sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
thesignpostwsu.com
The fight to end late fees
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
‘Glad no one was in there:’ Boxing and fitness gym suffers damage after vehicle slams into the side of it
The owner of PFX Boxing and Fitness in Roy said he's thankful no one was hurt after police say a vehicle crashed into his building Friday night, Nov. 25.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The season’s first significant snowstorm wallops the mountains
The Wasatch Front’s first significant snow storm of the winter season caused multiple accidents due to icy and slick conditions and delayed the start of some schools. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said 19 inches fell at Powder Mountain.
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
kvnutalk
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
kslnewsradio.com
Tracking snowplows in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow storms moving through northern Utah have made for messy morning roads. Salt Lake City residents can track the snow plows before heading out the door for their commute. According to the city’s website, SLC has a fleet of 45 plows that are dispatched during...
KSLTV
Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
