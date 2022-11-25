ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant ranked No. 12 in Mid-Major Poll

BOSTON -- The Bryant University men's basketball team moved up to No. 12 in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 announced on Monday afternoon. Off to their best seven-game start in DI program history, the Bulldogs (6-1) move up from No. 23 to No. 12 this week. It is the highest ranking for the Black and Gold in DI program history.
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant wins fourth straight on Monday night at the Chace

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Antwan Walker and Earl Timberlake combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds as the Bryant University men's basketball team won its fourth-straight game, 98-44, on Monday night at the Chace Athletic Center. Bryant is off to a 6-1 start this season, it's best seven-game start in...
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Hillman named ECC Rookie of the Week

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Bryant University bowling freshman Olivia Hillman was named the East Coast Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. Hillman compiled a 17.58 frame average, good for third in the ECC last week, to help the Bulldogs with a solid 6-2 record at the CSU Lady Eagles Invite. She finished sixth overall individually with a total pinfall of 913 and an average of 182.60, missing the All-Tournament Team by one pin. She helped her team secure a win in a roll-off on Saturday against the eventual tournament winner Coppin State by filling the frame in the anchor position. On Sunday, Olivia posted a baker average of 16.82 and helped her team secure two wins against Saint Anselm.
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Walker named America East Co-Player of the Week

BOSTON -- Bryant University men's basketball fifth year Antwan Walker was named the America East Co-Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. Walker earns the weekly honor after averaging a double-double of 15.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg in a 2-0 week for the Black and Gold. The Washington, D.C., native...
SMITHFIELD, RI
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT
thesignpostwsu.com

The fight to end late fees

The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Tracking snowplows in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow storms moving through northern Utah have made for messy morning roads. Salt Lake City residents can track the snow plows before heading out the door for their commute. According to the city’s website, SLC has a fleet of 45 plows that are dispatched during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE

