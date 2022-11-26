ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

Mississippi man dead after acquaintance reportedly shoots him inside car

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A shooting inside a car in Mississippi left one man dead and another arrested Friday.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gadarrious Toliver, 23, shot and killed another man while the two were sitting together inside a car on Belmont Road in Panola County.

After the shooting, the car in which they were sitting crashed into the entrance to Belmont Estates Road.

The victim who was not immediately identified was reportedly from Sardis, Mississippi.

Another passenger in the car reportedly told police that Toliver was the shooter.

He was located later and will be charged with murder, deputies said.

Connie SinginfortheLord Watkins-Winford
3d ago

Our kids have no knowledge of love and love of Jesus. praying for our children's in Jesus name amen 🙏

MississippiHillbilly
3d ago

With that cute, girlish face and that hairdo, parchman inmates will have a GOOD time. Bye bye sweetie pie.

Robert West
2d ago

One life snuffed out and another life wasted. It's getting hard to trust anyone when friends are killing friends.

