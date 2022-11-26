Read full article on original website
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 28, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona
As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona
Giving Tuesday has become an important part of fundraising for a lot of non-profits, but make sure to research charities so you don't get scammed. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Phoenix police shooting cases involve prohibited possessors. Updated: 18 hours...
$45 million renovation announced for the Esplanade in Phoenix’s Biltmore district
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major upgrades are coming to one of Phoenix’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The iconic Esplanade office building campus, which covers a good portion of the Biltmore District in east Phoenix, is set to begin a $45 million expansion. CBRE, which operates hundreds of real estate offices...
An inside look at Amazon's Goodyear facility on Cyber Monday
Let's talk holiday bloat after eating all that Thanksgiving turkey. Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 4 hours...
Sky Harbor expect record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport, and there is a new airline that just landed in Phoenix. “Sky Harbor is one of those areas that we think we can save guests time and money,” said Danny Cox, vice president of guest experience for Breeze Airways. The company just launched new direct routes to Provo, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina, and will soon add additional destinations. “We look at markets that have been underserved or are overpriced or only have maybe connection opportunities that they have to them, and so Sky Harbor and Phoenix gave us a great opportunity to find some of those.”
DCX opens data center in Goodyear
DCX Goodyear 1, an advanced and secure data center for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other high-performance computing applications, recently became operational and accepting new customers. Goodyear 1, just west of Phoenix along the Interstate Highway 10 corridor, offers fully managed cloud colocation and is a game changer for HPC,...
Workers, robots fulfill Cyber Monday orders at Amazon's facility in Goodyear
Let's talk holiday bloat after eating all that Thanksgiving turkey. Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 5 hours...
Metallica M72 World Tour coming to Glendale for 2 shows in September
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Metallica is heading to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium early next September, where the band is scheduled to play two shows!. The tour announcement comes as Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey sponsor the Metallica M72 world tour, in which the band plans to play two nights in every city that it visits. The group will stop in Glendale on Sept. 1 and 3, 2023. Two-day tickets go on sale Friday here and will include the chance to buy the 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20, 2023. A portion of the proceeds sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation which raises money for career and technical programs in the U.S., food insecurity, and disaster relief founds.
Child deaths are on the rise in Arizona
What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona. Permits for flying in public lands are not being issued in Arizona this year, so hot-air balloon companies are getting creative. Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Giving Tuesday has...
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Sky Harbor expecting record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport,...
Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
Arizona child deaths up in 2021, highest in at least a decade
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More kids in Arizona died last year, according to the state’s 29th annual child fatality report released in November. The report found 863 children died in 2021 but almost half of those deaths were preventable. The study says the most preventable childhood deaths in the state are car crashes, firearm injuries, suffocation, poisoning and drowning.
Man shot, multiple people detained in Phoenix
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant
Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
Cooler temperatures today in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures are on tap for Arizona today. For the Valley, look for a high of 66 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. While most of the state will be less windy than yesterday, a...
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
A look at the impact of major holiday shopping days in Arizona
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are some of, if not, the busiest days on the calendar for local business owners. FOX 10’s Marissa Sarbak breaks down why these weekends are not just good for small businesses, but for all Arizonans.
