ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue in PK85: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfaj7_0jNyaoG900

No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 24 Purdue square off in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament semifinals

The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised to a 102-78 win over Portland State on Thanksgiving and will now take on No. 24 Purdue in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Friday night.

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial) .

Malachi Smith came off the bench to lead the way for Gonzaga with a team-high 23 points against the Vikings, and was perfect from deep hitting all five of his three-point attempts. Drew Timme added 18 points and six rebounds.

Purdue beat West Virginia in the opening round on Thursday to advance to the semifinals.

A win for Gonzaga on Friday would land them in the PK85 championship game on Sunday, where the Bulldogs would face the winner of Duke vs. Xavier, who also play on Friday.

If Gonzaga loses Friday, they would play the loser of that game in Sunday's third-place game.

The Bulldogs took home third place the last time they played in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament with a thrilling 76-71 overtime win over Texas in 2017, and will be looking to top that performance by advancing to the championship game this time around.

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue

Who : No. 6 Gonzaga takes on No. 24 Purdue in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament

When : 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 a.m. EST, Friday, November 25

Where : Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV : This game will be televised on ESPN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoilermakersCountry

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell Shares the Passing of Oldest Brother, Sean

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's win over Indiana on Saturday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

OH SNOW! Here we go!

Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning. We are watching a significant storm...
SPOKANE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA

Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
SPOKANE, WA
nbc16.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
Bonner County Daily Bee

Storms could dump a foot of snow

North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
547
Followers
351
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy