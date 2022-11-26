Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Driver, dog critically injured in West Valley car vs. TRAX crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man and his dog were critically injured in a crash involving a car and Utah Transit Authority TRAX train. UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said police believe the 78-year-old driver turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train near 3360 S. 2700 West Tuesday afternoon.
KUTV
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
kjzz.com
Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
kslnewsradio.com
One person flees I-15 crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
Gephardt Daily
Man charged in Ogden road rage incident
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after an alleged road rage incident. Izumi Gonzalez was charged Saturday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault. Police were called at about 10:18 a.m. to the scene of...
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
‘It should’ve been completely different’: Morgan County officials react to plane crash
A plane crashed in Morgan County on Sunday where the pilot, a man in his early 80s from Idaho, walked out with only a few scratches, then hiked for six miles to get help.
Gephardt Daily
Saratoga Springs woman arrested for alleged drunken driving, fleeing police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman is being held without bail after a police officer observed her attempt to park at a Maverik station and knew she must be impaired. “I observed a cream Buick Lacrosse vehicle attempting to back up into...
kvnutalk
Man hospitalized after vehicle rollover near Richmond – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover late Sunday night, south of Richmond. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. near milepost 38, along US-91. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the vehicle drifted off the road and then rolled. No other vehicles were involved.
KSLTV
Police confirm no shooting occurred at Granger Elementary; school evacuated after false alarm
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Granger Elementary School was evacuated Monday after police received reports of shots being fired from a 911 call. Shortly after emergency protocols were initiated, the West Valley City Police Department confirmed that there was no shooting at the school. Ben Horsley with the Granite...
South Jordan Police investigating after body found in burning car
A person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in South Jordan Thursday evening, according to police.
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
KSLTV
Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police: Woman arrested after ramming patrol car with stolen pickup, multi-agency response
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old woman who allegedly rammed a police vehicle while trying to escape in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Thursday morning after a chase that ended when the truck was disabled by spike strips. Victoria Diane Nunez was initially spotted...
KSLTV
Utah fire chief calls small plane crash, with surviving pilot, a miracle
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — It’s a series of miracles that lead a Utah pilot to not only survive but find help after crashing a small plane. Mountain Green Fire District Fire Chief Brian Brendel said they got a call for a plane going down Sunday afternoon. He said...
kjzz.com
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
KSLTV
UDOT crews working overnight to prepare roads for snowy morning commute
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The snow may have died down across some areas of northern Utah Monday night, but the Utah Department of Transportation is still hard at work and expects to keep crews on overnight to prep the roads for what could a snowy, icy morning commute Tuesday.
ksl.com
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
ABC 4
Missing Kearns man found safe: police
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
Comments / 1