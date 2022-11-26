ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Driver, dog critically injured in West Valley car vs. TRAX crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man and his dog were critically injured in a crash involving a car and Utah Transit Authority TRAX train. UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said police believe the 78-year-old driver turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train near 3360 S. 2700 West Tuesday afternoon.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person flees I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man charged in Ogden road rage incident

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after an alleged road rage incident. Izumi Gonzalez was charged Saturday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault. Police were called at about 10:18 a.m. to the scene of...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
LINDON, UT
kjzz.com

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
BLUFFDALE, UT
ksl.com

Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT

