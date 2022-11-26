LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — Two men in their twenties drowned over the weekend at Lake of The Ozarks. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop F received a call from someone asking for help locating two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.

