Amber Alert marks 20 years in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Amber Alert Task Force commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the first America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert broadcast in Illinois. The first AMBER Alert in Illinois took place at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2002, in LaSalle, Illinois. Since the AMBER...
Local foster and adoptive parents desperately needed
MISSOURI (KHQA) — The U.S. Department of Education estimates approximately 400,000 children are in foster care at any given time. November marks National Adoption Awareness month, and as numbers increase in the system, foster and adoptive parents are needed more than ever says Samantha Gosney, the supervisor for Missouri's 10th Circuit Children’s Division Social Services Unit.
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
MSHP releases crash results from Thanksgiving weekend
MISSOURI (KHQA) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday released the results of their Thanksgiving holiday counting period for the 2022 weekend. The agency said eight people died in traffic crashes across the state over the weekend. There were 414 crashes and of those 115 people injured. There...
Illinois average gas price drop according to GasBuddy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The average gasoline prices in Illinois have fallen 19 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon according to GasBuddy. Prices in Illinois are 35.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Double drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — Two men in their twenties drowned over the weekend at Lake of The Ozarks. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop F received a call from someone asking for help locating two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.
