Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Margaret M. (McKay) Gardiner of Cranston and Warwick Dies at 87
On Friday, November 25, 2022, Margaret Gardiner (McKay), 87, passed away at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. Margaret Gardiner was born on March 3, 1935 and resided in Cranston, RI, until retirement when she moved to Warwick, RI. She is predeceased by her former husband Elmer Gardiner, and survived by her...
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
URI Basketball Hall of Famer and Radio Voice Don Kaull Has Died at 77
Don Kaull, former URI basketball star and longtime radio voice of the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team, has died. He was 77. Kaull stepped down as the voice of URI basketball prior to the beginning of this season after decades behind the mic. He was admitted into the...
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
PC Basketball Beats Columbia 78-64
The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Columbia University, 78-64, on Saturday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the win, the Friars improve to 5-2 on the season. Columbia was picked to finish last in the Ivy League preseason poll. PC Freshman Jayden Pierre brought a spark off the bench...
Shots Fired at Car With Couple Inside in Providence
Providence Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at individuals in a car in Providence on Sunday morning. Shortly before 1 AM Sunday morning, police say they were flagged down on Broad Street by Potters Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. Police said that...
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream
Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
VIDEO: Syracuse and Bryant Fight
During the college basketball game between Bryant and Syracuse, a scuffle broke out after a Syracuse and a Bryant player slapped each other. Since many players and coaches got up from the bench, there were many ejections. Sherif Gross-Bullock's runner with 0.8 seconds left bounced off the rim three times...
PHOTOS: World Series MVP and Classical Grad Gets Hero’s Welcome in Providence
Jeremy Peña, who won the World Series MVP award as he led the Houston Astros to the MLB championship, received a hero's welcome Saturday in Providence. The World Series MVP award was just one of the many accomplishments for the Classical High School grad this season. Peña became just...
