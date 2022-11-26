Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Rare Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the all-new Apple Watch 8 at Target
We’ve seen plenty of Apple Watch sales from Black Friday through today’s Cyber Monday deals, but rarely do we see a price cut on the latest Apple Watch Series 8. Target today is dropping the price $50, and you can get an Apple Watch 8 for $349.99 from Target (opens in new tab) in any color you choose in the 41mm size. The larger 45mm Apple Watch 8 is only $379.99, also an all-time low price.
TechRadar
These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
TechRadar
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
TechRadar
Why is my favorite Garmin watch only on sale after Black Friday?
There are still a few Black Friday deals to be had, and during my daily perusal of all things fitness I nearly spat out my coffee when I saw that among the remaining deals, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar was reduced from £549.99 to £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), while the Garmin Forerunner 955 without Power Glass solar charging was reduced from £479.99 to £428.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen
Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
TechRadar
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
TechRadar
Apple reveals the hidden upgrades that improve audio on the AirPods Pro 2
Apple has managed to significantly improve the audio quality on the AirPods Pro 2 without the need for support for lossless audio – and in a new interview, Apple engineer Esge Andersen reveals some of the secrets about how that was done. In short: it's all about the airflow,...
TechRadar
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
TechRadar
I can't believe Roomba robot vacuum prices just dropped even lower for Cyber Monday
IRobot has really been bringing the heat in this year's Cyber Monday sales, and now it's slashed the prices on some of its best robot vacuums even further to all-time low prices. I've become somewhat of a robot vacuum fangirl in the last year (after years of swearing they were...
TechRadar
Hurry and grab this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal for less than $200
Chromebooks often have some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around and this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is probably one of, if not, the best deals out there right now. That's literally less than $200 for a Chromebook, which is ridiculous.
TechRadar
3 best mattress topper Cyber Monday deals to transform an old bed for less
These three Cyber Monday mattress topper bargains will instantly transform your sleep for less. Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) There's no better time to splurge on a new bed than Cyber Monday mattress deals. But what should...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday computer deals 2022: all the best PC and Mac sales
Here are the Cyber Monday computer deals you can buy right now. Cyber Monday laptop deals: jump to... There are still plenty of Cyber Monday computer deals to grab. With Cyber Monday deals going up across the internet, there's a lot to go through out there. And, every major retailer is offering savings on everything from budget PCs to all-in-one iMacs and the beefiest gaming rigs.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals 2022: All the best deals on Apple's most popular MacBook
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals: Jump to... Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals are here, so if you're hoping to grab a great deal on Apple's most popular MacBook, you're going to get one more bite at...the apple...before the holiday shopping season rolls on. After Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals are...
TechRadar
This Cyber Monday deal transforms an overpriced Acer Chromebook into treasure
This Cyber Monday brings with it an incredible Chromebook deal, specifically the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop for $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). What you're getting here is a savings of $250, which brings the Acer's cost down from surprisingly pricey to make it a truly budget work machine.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals
As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
TechRadar
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
TechRadar
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds: still so cheap on Cyber Monday it's criminal
I wrote about it last week and I'm back to hammer my point home as we near the end of the deals extravaganza known as Cyber Monday. Sometimes, a deal is so good, I literally cannot believe the pricing is real. On this occasion, I even emailed Cambridge Audio direct to check. But no, it's legit – and it's still live now.
TechRadar
DJI Mini 2 drops to record-low price in Cyber Monday's best drone deal
The Cyber Monday drone deals have just touched down with a DJI Mini 2 discount that brings its Fly More Combo bundle down to a record-low price. You'll have to be quick, though, as the price cut is for today only. The $90 discount is one that aerial photographers have...
TechRadar
Last chance! Don't miss Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for half price
Amazon had a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer – and you can still get it while it lasts! You can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2022: free phones and tablets, plus huge trade-ins
Verizon's Cyber Monday deals include some absolutely superb offerings, whether you're after an iPhone or an Android device. Not only are there huge savings to be had with trade-ins, but many devices come with big discounts or free tablets and smartwatches thrown in, and there's also a gift card to grab if you're switching from another carrier.
Comments / 0