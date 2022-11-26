ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest 21-year-old in connection to Phoenix Hill murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Deanthony Robinson this month. Watch previous coverage in the player above. LMPD said they arrested Montez Anthony, 21, on Tuesday. Anthony is being charged with murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
Second suspect arrested in March shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood back in March. Police arrested Rickenya Wilson, 25, on Monday and are charging her with murder in the death of Richard Bell Jr. The shooting happened on March...
Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
Family of 19-year-old killed in Parkland gathers to remember her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones gathered in the Parkland neighborhood to remember Andrea Perks. "We just need answers. Just need answers. We need to know who did it and why," said Antonio Perks Sr., father of Andrea Perks. Andrea Perks was shot late Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro...
Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary

On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
