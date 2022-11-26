Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Coroner: 47-year-old man identified as victim in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day in the Russell neighborhood has been identified. Jefferson County coroners identified the man as 47-year-old William Miller, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day they responded to reports of a shooting...
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville 45-year-old missing for 3 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an Operation Return Home notice for a missing Louisville man. Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard on Nov. 6, just a few blocks north of Churchill Downs. The report said that Thomas...
WLKY.com
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 21-year-old in connection to Phoenix Hill murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Deanthony Robinson this month. Watch previous coverage in the player above. LMPD said they arrested Montez Anthony, 21, on Tuesday. Anthony is being charged with murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
WLKY.com
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
WLKY.com
Second suspect arrested in March shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood back in March. Police arrested Rickenya Wilson, 25, on Monday and are charging her with murder in the death of Richard Bell Jr. The shooting happened on March...
WLKY.com
Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
Wave 3
Louisville mother ‘traumatized’ after finding bullet lying under her Christmas tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is trying to leave her neighborhood, after she found a stray bullet lying under her family’s Christmas tree. The woman, who asked not to be identified, lives on Berry Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. She told WAVE News she returned home...
wdrb.com
Teenage girl shot while walking alone in Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager girl was taken to the hospital after being shot while walking alone in the Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue,...
wdrb.com
Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
WLKY.com
Family of 19-year-old killed in Parkland gathers to remember her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones gathered in the Parkland neighborhood to remember Andrea Perks. "We just need answers. Just need answers. We need to know who did it and why," said Antonio Perks Sr., father of Andrea Perks. Andrea Perks was shot late Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
'Disheartening' | Officials investigating after shelter at Iroquois Park burned over holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces. The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and...
Wave 3
Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Wave 3
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed in fight with acquaintance in City View Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An altercation outside a West Louisville apartment complex Saturday afternoon ended with a woman going to the hospital. Officers responded to the 11oo block of Place Blanc, that's in City View Park, not too far from Central High School around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary
On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
wdrb.com
Police searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins in Vine Grove
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove. The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
