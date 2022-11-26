Dan Lanning's inaugural signing class brought 17 high school signees into the fold this fall. With the regular season now completed, I found it time to take a look at which players saw the field enough to burn their redshirt seasons and which have not. The Ducks will not play in the conference title game, meaning that only the bowl game remains this season. That leaves very few players in limbo heading into next month's season-concluding game.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO